Forbes recognizes Sun Life as one of America's best dental insurers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 1, 2021

WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Insurance Companies for dental insurance. The recognition is derived from a survey of 16,000 U.S. consumers who provided insights on their overall satisfaction with the insurance products and their willingness to recommend them to others. Forbes also assessed customer service, financial advice, price/performance ratio, transparency and damage/benefit ratio. Out of the thousands of eligible companies, only 20 dental insurers were recognized.

Sun_Life_Logo.jpg

"We have worked hard to provide an excellent client experience for our dental offering, including cultivating one of the largest dental PPO networks in the country," said David Healy, senior vice president, Group Benefits, Sun Life U.S. "We are thrilled that our members are pleased with their coverage, and we are committed to making sure our clients and members have access to dental care."

Sun Life dental coverage offers access to the Sun Life Dental Network, which includes over 130,000 unique dental providers nationwide, according to Zelis Network Analytics. Sun Life recently expanded its online Dental Health Center, which offers members information on preventive care, oral hygiene, and general oral health. The Dental Health Center also features ongoing insights From the Desk of Dr. Pink, with Sun Life's senior dental consultant, Dr. Michael Pink, D.D.S., and offers "Ask-a-dentist," a panel of licensed dentists who will answer questions for members.

"Oral health is directly linked to overall health," said Joi Tillman, vice president, Voluntary, Dental & Vision, Sun Life U.S. "Our mission is to not just get people to visit their dentists, but to educate about oral hygiene and how to maintain good oral health, so that they can avoid costly dental procedures and negative impacts to health and wellness."

For more information on Sun Life dental coverage and the Sun Life Dental Network, visit https://www.sunlife.com/us/en/dentists-and-dental-offices/

About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.36 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 55,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's U.S. portfolio of insurance products and services includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary, supplemental health, medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 5,500 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us.

Media contacts:
Devon Fernald
Sun Life U.S.
781-800-3609
[email protected]

Connect with Sun Life U.S.

https://www.facebook.com/SLFUnitedStates
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sun-life-financial
https://twitter.com/SunLifeUS

favicon.png?sn=NE25968&sd=2021-10-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forbes-recognizes-sun-life-as-one-of-americas-best-dental-insurers-301389949.html

SOURCE Sun Life U.S.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE25968&Transmission_Id=202110011315PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE25968&DateId=20211001
