Top 5 Trades of the Hennessy Japan Small Cap Fund

The Hennessy Japan Small Cap Fund (Trades, Portfolio) has revealed its portfolio for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended on July 31. Major trades include a new buy into Kyoei Steel Ltd. ( TSE:5440, Financial), selling out of the fund’s Cyberdyne Inc. ( TSE:7779, Financial) holding, a reduction in its Kawada Technologies Inc. ( TSE:3443, Financial) position and additions to the fund’s Nihon Unisys Ltd. ( TSE:8056, Financial) and Siix Corp. ( TSE:7613, Financial) holdings.

The Hennessy Japan Small Cap Fund (Trades, Portfolio) invests in stocks which its portfolio managers believe to be good businesses with exceptional management and which are trading at an attractive price. Individual stock selection is based on rigorous, on-site research and focuses on factors such as market growth potential, management quality, earnings quality and balance sheet strength. The Fund seeks arbitrage opportunities between a company's fundamental value and its market price. The portfolio selects just the managers' best ideas and has a concentrated number of holdings.

Portfolio overview

At the end of the quarter, the fund’s portfolio contained 62 stocks, with three new holdings. It was valued at $99 million and has seen a turnover rate of 11%. Top holdings include Takeei Corp. ( TSE:2151, Financial), SBS Holdings Inc. ( TSE:2384, Financial), Mirait Holdings Corp. ( TSE:1417, Financial), EF-ON Inc. ( TSE:9514, Financial) and Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co. Ltd. ( TSE:7220, Financial).

The top sectors represented are industrials (39.10%), technology (23.41%) and consumer cyclical (13.82%).

Kyoei Steel

The fund established a new holding in Kyoei Steel ( TSE:5440, Financial) with the purchase of 80,000 shares. The shares traded at an average price 1,449.14 yen ($13.05) per share during the quarter. The purchase had a 1.05% impact on the portfolio overall and GuruFocus estimates the total loss of the holding at 4.34%.

Kyoei Steel is involved in the business of steel and material recycling. Its primary activities include the manufacture, processing and sale of steel billets and products. It also collects, transports and treats general, industrial and medical waste. The firm's products include concrete steel bars, flat bars, I-beams and equal angle bars.

On Oct. 1, the stock was trading at ¥1,386 per share with a market cap of ¥60.23 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is trading at a modestly undervalued rating.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 10 out of 10. There are currently two severe warning signs issued for a declining gross margin and a declining operating margin. In line with the warning sign, the company’s operating margin of 4.43% ranks worse than 59.86% of the industry and its net margin is also weak at 2.88%.

Cyberdyne

Managers of the fund sold out of the holding in Cyberdyne ( TSE:7779, Financial) after two years of ownership. The remaining 138,100 shares were sold during the quarter at an average price of ¥522.14. GuruFocus estimates the fund lost 18.5% on the holding and the sale had a -0.80% impact on the portfolio.

Cyberdyne is a Japan-based company engaged in the research and development of medical welfare equipment and systems. It offers equipment and systems for rehabilitation support, body function support for elderly and disabled people, rescue support in disaster sites, entertainment and heavy labor support in factories. Its products include Hybrid Assistive Limb (HAL), Table Interface and Cleaning Robots. In addition, it also offers services in respect to medical service and non-medical service, which includes HAL therapy under medical service and Hal fit and Robo care service under non-medical service.

As of Oct. 1, the stock was trading at ¥437 per share with a market cap of ¥94.01 billion. The GF Value Line shows the stock trading at a significantly undervalued rating.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 2 out of 10. There is currently one severe warning sign issued for assets growing faster than revenue. The company’s return on invested capital has been outweighed by the weighted average cost of capital indicating capital efficiency struggles.

Kawada Technologies

Kawada Technologies was slashed in the fund’s portfolio by 55.75% with the sale of 18,900 shares. The shares traded at an average price of ¥3,801.92 during the quarter, landing the fund at a total estimated loss of 35.85%. The reduction had a -0.76% impact on the portfolio.

Kawada Technologies is a construction company. The company designs, manufactures and installs construction steel. It also manufactures general and system architecture, manages group companies engaged in civil engineering and develops construction-related software.

The stock was trading at ¥3,875 per share with a market cap of ¥22.83 billion on Oct. 1. It is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value Line.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 6 out of 10. There is currently one severe warning sign issued for assets growing faster than revenue. The company’s cash flows took a major hit in 2020 before making a small recovery this year.

Nihon Unisys

The fund’s Nihon Unisys ( TSE:8056, Financial) holding got a 52.61% boost after several years of consistent reductions. Managers purchased an additional 24,000 shares at an average price of ¥3,318.46. Overall, the purchase had a 0.73% impact on the portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 60.46%.

Nihon Unisys is an information technology company that provides management solutions for entities in sectors ranging from financial services, manufacturing and distribution to energy and government. Nihon's largest business segment, system services, consists of contracted software development, system-related services and consulting. The software segment provides software under license agreements, and the hardware segment sells or leases hardware. The support services segment provides support for software, maintenance services for hardware and installation.

On Oct. 1, the stock was trading at ¥2,915 per share with a market cap of ¥292.65 billion. A modestly undervalued rating is given to the stock by the GF Value Line.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10, a profitability rank of 6 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 4 out of 10. There are currently no severe warning signs issued for the company. A medium warning sign is issued for revenue per share growth slowing down and the company’s net income has also leveled off after a few years of slow growth.

Siix

Rounding out the fund’s top five trades was a boost in its Siix ( TSE:7613, Financial) holding. The trade increased the position by 74.83% with the purchase of 55,000 shares. The shares were purchased during the quarter at an average price of ¥1,495.94. GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 11.71% and the purchase had a 0.71% impact on the portfolio overall.

Siix is an electronic components company that creates parts and devices. The company has five business segments, four of which are classified by region, instead of product type. The electronics business segment sell electronic circuits, liquid crystal displays, home appliances, audio devices, automobile equipment and industrial equipment. The Other business segment sells a variety of miscellaneous devices such as motorcycle components and wire harnesses. The company's largest business segment is its electronics (Asia) segment; however, by country, it generates the vast majority of its revenue in Japan.

As of Oct. 1, the stock was trading at ¥1,204 per share with a market cap of ¥56.9 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is trading at a modestly undervalued rating.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 6 out of 10. There are currently three severe warning signs issued for a declining gross margin, a declining operating margin and declining revenue per share. The company’s cash-to-debt ratio of 0.39 ranks the company lower than 80.48% of the hardware industry after several years of increasing debt.