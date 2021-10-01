Logo
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class of 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 1, 2021

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American: BRBS), the holding company of Blue Ridge Bank, National Association ("Blue Ridge Bank") is pleased to announce its inclusion in the Piper Sandler Bank & Thrift Sm-All Stars Class of 2021.

Blue_Ridge_Bankshares_Logo.jpg

Piper Sandler has identified the Company as one of the top performing publicly traded small-cap banks in the nation. This award puts the Company among an elite group of small-cap banks and thrifts in the U.S. and is presented as a testament to its hard work and successful management of the business.

In its "Class of 2021 Bank and Thrift Sm-All Stars" report, Piper Sandler recognized the Company among the top 35 best performing small capitalization institutions from a list of publicly traded banks and thrifts in the U.S. with market capitalizations less than $2.5 billion. Sm-All Star companies must have a market cap below $2.5 billion and clear numerous hurdles related to growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength. The firm's screening methodology eliminated 351 institutions, or 91% of banks and thrifts that trade on a major exchange, with the Class of 2021 showing outstanding performance metrics and bottom-line results that are markedly better than the industry as a whole.

"This recognition is a testament to the work of the Blue Ridge team," said Brian K. Plum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. "The commitment to our customers, communities, and one another is unparalleled, and what we have been able to accomplish together reflects this attitude our team shows up with every day."

Piper Sandler is an investment banking firm and broker-dealer focused on the financial services sector.

This recognition is in addition to other recent recognition Blue Ridge Bank has received. The bank was named the "Best Small Bank in Virginia" in Newsweek's ranking of America's Best Banks 2022. Newsweek's ranking recognizes the financial institutions that best serve their customers' needs in each state. Blue Ridge Bank was recognized as the #1 small bank in Virginia.

Additionally, Blue Ridge Bank recently received a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial, the nation's leading independent bank rating firm. The 5-star rating denotes a "Superior" rating.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. is the holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, National Association. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, payroll, insurance, card payments, wholesale and retail mortgage lending, and government-guaranteed lending. The Company also provides investment and wealth management services and management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, and trust administration. Visit www.mybrb.bank for more information.

