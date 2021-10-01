Wabash National Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (: WNC) today announced that it will webcast its quarterly earnings conference call to review and discuss its financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.



The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" section of Wabash National’s website, www.wabashnational.com, under "Events & Presentations." The conference call will be accessible by dialing (833) 476-0947, conference ID 3504758. A replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available for one year following the date of the call. Access to the replay will be available on the "Investors" section of Wabash National’s website under "Events & Presentations."

Wabash National’s earnings press release, earnings slides and any other related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investors" section of Wabash National’s website by 7:00 a.m. ET on the date of the earnings call and will remain available following the call.

About Wabash National Corporation

As the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash National Corporation (:WNC) is Changing How the World Reaches You™. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company’s mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash National designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, liquid tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions and specialty food grade equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com.

