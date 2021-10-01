Logo
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Promotions of Sales Team

Business Wire
Oct 01, 2021
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today announced that Jeff Hardin has been named Senior Vice President of Sales. Scott Hull has been promoted to Vice President of Sales, assuming the position previously held by Hardin. Hardin will continue to report directly to Dolph Baker, chairman and chief executive officer, and Hull will report to Hardin. These appointments were made effective at the October 1, 2021, meeting of the Company’s Board of Directors.

The Company also announced that Daryl Sargent has been named Director of Eastern Sales and National Accounts and Jessica Hanslik has been named Director of Western Sales and National Accounts, and they will both report to Hull.

Hardin joined Cal-Maine Foods in 1988 and was named Vice President of Sales in 2002. He has been instrumental in directing the Company’s strong record of sales growth and establishing valuable long-term working relationships with Cal-Maine Foods’ leading customers.

Hull has been with the Company since 2009, working closely with Hardin in his most recent position as National Sales Manager and his supporting sales role with Southwest Specialty Eggs, LLC. He previously served as a general manager at the Company’s Louisburg, North Carolina, location before joining the sales team in 2014.

Sargent has over 35 years of industry experience and has been employed by Cal-Maine Foods since 2005, most recently as Sales Manager. Prior to joining the Company, he was employed by Hillandale Farms of Florida since 1986, where he served as Sales Manager and General Manager until Hillandale was acquired by Cal-Maine Foods in 2005.

Hanslik joined Cal-Maine Foods in 2008 and her current sales responsibilities include analyzing sales trends and managing customer relationships. She is responsible for driving the Company’s enterprise research to understand evolving consumer preferences tied to packaging, artwork, egg type and pack size. Hanslik also supports the Company’s sustainability initiatives, leading efforts in enterprise adoption of reusable packaging and logistics initiatives that increase efficiencies in customer deliveries.

Commenting on the announcement, Dolph Baker, chairman and chief executive officer of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., stated, “We are pleased to recognize Jeff Hardin for his 33 years of dedicated service to Cal-Maine Foods. He has done an outstanding job leading our sales efforts and developing strong customer relationships and extending our market reach. Scott Hull has worked closely with Jeff, and he is well prepared to take on additional sales leadership responsibilities with a shared commitment to meeting the needs of our customers with exceptional service. Daryl Sargent and Jessica Hanslik will support these efforts in their respective market regions, and we are confident in their leadership in these important roles.”

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing, marketing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic pasture-raised, free-range and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

