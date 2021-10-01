NI Announces Upcoming Events With the Financial Community

NI (Nasdaq: NATI) will host the following events with the financial community.

NATI Q3 2021 Earnings Call

October 28, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. CT

Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference

November 9, 2021

Stifel 2021 Virtual Midwest Growth Conference

November 11, 2021

Nasdaq 45th Investor Conference

November 30, 2021

A live webcast for events will be available at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.ni.com%2Fevents.cfm

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day. (NATI-G)

National Instruments, NI, ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005008/en/