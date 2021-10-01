Prothena Announces Executive Appointments

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Prothena Announces Executive Appointments

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Expanded roles support the continued transition to a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on rare peripheral amyloid and neurodegenerative diseases

DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (

PRTA, Financial), a late-stage clinical company with a robust pipeline of novel investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Tran B. Nguyen has been appointed to the additional and newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer. Brandon Smith will take over as Chief Operating Officer.

As Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Nguyen will continue to work closely with Gene Kinney, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and the rest of the management team. In this new capacity, he will be focused on developing and implementing Prothena’s long-term growth strategy aimed at driving sustainable value creation. Mr. Nguyen will also continue to oversee all financial, accounting, investor relations, communications, and corporate strategy responsibilities. As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Smith will oversee Prothena’s infrastructure buildout, including commercial operations, manufacturing, and supply chain. Mr. Smith will also continue to lead Prothena’s business development initiatives, portfolio strategic planning and alliance management activities. Both appointments are effective immediately.

“Over the past year, we have made tremendous progress growing our pipeline with programs at every stage of development to facilitate our transition to a fully integrated research, development and commercial biotechnology company. These management enhancements best position us to leverage our momentum and set the company up for long-term growth and success,” said Dr. Kinney. “It’s exciting to formalize the role Tran has always played at Prothena – a key leader driving our strategic roadmap and growth path, and this work is taking on increasing importance as Prothena continues to expand. Brandon, who has been instrumental in leading our business development activities including the recent Novo Nordisk acquisition of our ATTR business, has extensive experience in biotechnology operations and will take over as Chief Operating Officer to continue building out Prothena’s capabilities. The team at Prothena looks forward to continuing to work closely with Tran and Brandon in their expanded executive capacities.”

“It is more important than ever for biotechnology companies to successfully transform from innovation hubs to well-positioned enterprises focused on long-term growth,” said Mr. Nguyen. “Leading this critical initiative for Prothena is a welcomed opportunity, and we are thrilled to continue to execute on our vision to deliver best in class treatments to patients.”

“Our employees’ ability to drive groundbreaking innovation for some of the most devastating diseases affecting society today is inspiring. Prothena is at an important inflection point, and we look forward to advancing our potentially life-changing novel therapies towards commercialization,” said Mr. Smith.

Executive Biographies

Mr. Nguyen has served as Prothena’s Chief Financial Officer since 2013 and served as Chief Operating Officer from 2018 through September 2021. He has over 20 years of finance experience in the biotechnology, banking, and private equity industries. Prior to joining Prothena, Mr. Nguyen held management positions at Somaxon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and was its Chief Financial Officer until its sale in 2013. He was previously Vice President, Chief Financial Officer at Metabasis Therapeutics, Inc. until its sale in 2010. Mr. Nguyen currently serves on the board of Rain Therapeutics Inc., a public late-stage clinical precision oncology company. Mr. Nguyen earned his B.A. in Economics and Psychology from Claremont McKenna College and his M.B.A. from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Mr. Smith has served as Prothena’s Chief Business Officer since 2020. Prior to joining Prothena, he was Chief Operating Officer at Iconic Therapeutics, Inc. from 2017 to 2020. From 2012 to 2017, Mr. Smith held senior positions at Impax Laboratories, LLC, including Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy. Mr. Smith also held several positions of increasing responsibility at Amgen Inc. between 2005 and 2012, including the head of strategy for the company’s biosimilars business unit and the head of strategy and transaction analysis supporting a variety of M&A and licensing activities. Prior to Amgen, Mr. Smith was a Project Leader at the Boston Consulting Group. Mr. Smith earned his B.S. in Chemical Engineering at the University of Michigan and his M.B.A from The University of Texas at Austin McCombs Graduate School of Business.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical company with a robust pipeline of novel investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise with the potential to change the course of devastating rare peripheral amyloid and neurodegenerative diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena’s pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and a number of other neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.prothena.com and follow the Company on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

Media & Investors:
Jennifer Zibuda, Director, Investor Relations & Communications
650-837-8535, [email protected]

ti?nf=ODMzNjMxMyM0NDM0NTAzIzIwMDkwMjk=
Prothena-Corporation-plc.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment