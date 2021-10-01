AvalonBay Communities Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. (NYSE: AVB) will release its third quarter 2021 earnings on October 27, 2021 after the market close. The Company will hold a conference call on October 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its third quarter 2021 results.

Live Conference Call Details Dial-In Number: (888) 394-8218 Conference ID: 3331173 Webcast: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avalonbay.com%2Fearnings Details for the Replay of the Conference Call Dial-In Number: (888) 203-1112 Replay Passcode: 3331173 Dates Available: October 28, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET to November 4, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET

The call will include prepared remarks by management and a question and answer session during which management may discuss the Company’s current operating environment; operating trends; current or potential development, redevelopment, disposition and acquisition activity; the Company’s outlook and other business and financial matters affecting the Company.

The earnings release will include supplemental Earnings Release Attachments (the "Attachments") that will not be included in the wire distribution. The Attachments will only be available via the Company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avalonbay.com%2Fearnings and through e-mail distribution. The Company will also provide a teleconference presentation that will be posted on the Company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avalonbay.com%2Fearnings before the market open on October 28, 2021. If you would like to receive future press releases via e-mail, please submit a request through http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avalonbay.com%2Femail.

About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 288 apartment communities containing 85,749 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 16 communities were under development and two communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast Florida, Denver, Colorado, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California. More information may be found on the Company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avalonbay.com.

