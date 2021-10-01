Logo
Arbor Realty Trust Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (: ABR), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on the Company's Series D and Series E cumulative redeemable preferred stock of $0.3984375 and $0.34288 per share, respectively. The Series D preferred stock dividend reflects accrued dividends from July 30, 2021 through October 29, 2021. The Series E preferred stock dividend reflects accrued dividends from August 11, 2021 (the date of issuance) through October 29, 2021. The dividends are payable on November 1, 2021 to preferred stockholders of record on October 15, 2021.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender, Freddie Mac Optigo ®Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine, and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, in particular, due to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact:
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
Paul Elenio, Chief Financial Officer
516-506-4422
[email protected]		Investors:
The Ruth Group
Daniel Kontoh-Boateng
646-536-7019
[email protected]
