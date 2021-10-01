Logo
Amerant Bancorp Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call October 21, 2021

Marketwired
Oct 01, 2021
CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bancorp Inc. ( AMTB and AMTBB) (the “Company”), today announced it will report third quarter 2021 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21. Jerry Plush, Chief Executive Officer, and Carlos Iafigliola, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that morning at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the Company’s financial and operating results for the quarter.

The conference call will be webcast live online and may be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.amerantbank.com. The live conference call may also be accessed by dialing 866-987-6807 or 630-652-5946 (international). The conference ID number is 9638568. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately one month.

Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-in for Live Call: 1-866-987-6807
International Dial-in for Live Call: 1-630-652-5946
Conference ID: 9638568
Webcast: https://investor.amerantbank.com

About Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. ( AMTB and AMTBB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), Amerant Investments, Inc., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd., and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the second largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 25 banking centers – 18 in South Florida and 7 in the Houston, Texas area. For more information, visit AmerantBank.com, Investor.AmerantBank.com, and follow Amerant on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn at @AmerantBank.

CONTACTS:

Investors
[email protected]
(305) 460-8728

Media
[email protected]
(305) 441-8414

