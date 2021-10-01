Logo
American Assets Trust, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Assets Trust, Inc. (:AAT) (the “Company”) will announce its third quarter 2021 earnings in a press release to be issued after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Senior management will hold a conference call for its third quarter 2021 earnings on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (“PT”). Conference call access information is as follows:

Toll Free Number: 1 (877) 868-5513
Pass Code: 7267501

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 through Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Replay access information is as follows:

Toll Free Number: 1 (855) 859-2056
Pass Code: 7267501

A live on-demand audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.americanassetstrust.com.

About American Assets Trust, Inc.

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The Company has over 50 years of acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation’s most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii. The Company's office portfolio comprises approximately 3.9 million square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet. In addition, the Company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the Company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes. For additional information, please visit www.americanassetstrust.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. Currently, one of the most significant risk factors, is the potential adverse effect of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company, its tenants and guests, the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts the Company, its tenants and guests will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

Source: American Assets Trust, Inc.

Investor and Media Contact:

American Assets Trust

Robert F. Barton
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
858-350-2607

