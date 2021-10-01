Logo
Repurchase of shares in Millicom

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Repurchase of shares in Millicom

Luxembourg, October 1, 2021 - During the period September 23, 2021 – September 29, 2021, Millicom repurchased a total of 82,299 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), hereinafter referred to as shares within the framework of the repurchase program announced on July 29, 2021 (the Repurchase Program), details of which are shown in the table below.

DateNumber of shares repurchasedWeighted average repurchase price (SEK) excluding commissionsTotal daily transaction value (SEK), excluding commissions
23/09/2021 7,500 316.3578 2,372,683.50
24/09/2021 18,972 313.1941 5,941,918.47
27/09/2021 10,827 316.0092 3,421,431.61
29/09/2021 45,000 309.2411 13,915,849.50

All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of Millicom. Following the purchases, as of September 29, 2021, Millicom holds 997,336 treasury shares and has repurchased 821,737 shares under the Repurchase Program. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 101,739,217.

  1. The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 (“Safe Harbor Regulation”).
  2. The maximum level of SDRs that may be repurchased will be the lower of SEK 870 million (approximately USD 100 million) in aggregate purchase price, or 5,000,000 SDRs.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this press release. For information about all transactions carried out under the repurchase program, refer to Nasdaq Stockholm’s website.

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Director Corporate Communications
+1-786-628-5300
[email protected]



Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1-305-929-5417
[email protected]		 Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270
[email protected]



Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5303
[email protected]

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2020, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 55 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit: millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

