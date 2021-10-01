Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, today reported that, in connection with the appointment of Erik Atkisson as Eiger's General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, the company granted him a stock option to purchase 180,000 shares of Eiger's common stock. The grant was approved by the Compensation Committee of Eiger's Board of Directors and granted under the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan with a grant date of September 30, 2021, as an inducement material to Mr. Atkisson entering into employment with Eiger, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

eiger_biopharmaceuticals_logo.jpg

The stock option vests over four years, with 25 percent vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date for Mr. Atkisson and the remainder vesting in 36 equal installments over the following three years, subject to Mr. Atkisson being continuously employed by Eiger as of such vesting dates. The stock options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $6.68, the closing price of Eiger's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on September 30, 2021.

Eiger is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Eiger
Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases.

Eiger's lead clinical programs are focused on the development of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection, the most serious form of viral hepatitis, with two complementary HDV treatments. Lonafarnib is a first-in-class, oral prenylation inhibitor and peginterferon lambda is a first-in-class, type III, well-tolerated interferon. Both lonafarnib and peginterferon lambda are in global Phase 3 trials.

Zokinvy® for the treatment of Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS or Progeria) and processing-deficient progeroid laminopathies is the Company's first FDA approved product. A Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) is under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

Investors and Media:
Sri Ryali
Chief Financial Officer
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-650-272-6138

favicon.png?sn=NE26802&sd=2021-10-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eiger-biopharmaceuticals-reports-inducement-grant-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-301390048.html

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE26802&Transmission_Id=202110011605PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE26802&DateId=20211001
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment