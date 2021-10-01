Logo
MongoDB Announces Redemption of All of Its Outstanding Convertible Senior Notes due 2024

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. ("MongoDB") (Nasdaq: MDB), the leading, modern general purpose database platform, today announced that it issued a notice of redemption for all $1,875,000 aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2024 (the "notes"). The redemption date shall be December 3, 2021. The redemption price with respect to any redeemed note shall equal 100% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest, from June 15, 2021, to, but excluding the redemption date. On the redemption date, the redemption price will become due and payable upon each note to be redeemed, and interest thereon, shall cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.

MongoDB_Logo.jpg

The notes may be converted by holders at any time before 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on December 2, 2021. The conversion rate is equal to 14.6738 shares of class A common stock of MongoDB per $1,000 principal amount of the notes. MongoDB has elected to settle any conversions of the notes during the redemption period by physical settlement, with shares of its class A common stock, together with cash, if applicable, in lieu of delivering any fractional share of class A common stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 29,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 200 million times and there have been more than 1.5 million registrations for MongoDB University courses.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning the planned redemption of the notes. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: risks associated with executing the redemption of the notes and events that could impact the terms of the redemption, as well as those described in MongoDB's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on September 3, 2021, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Investor Relations:
Brian Denyeau
ICR for MongoDB
646-277-1251
[email protected]

Media Relations:
Matt Trocchio
MongoDB
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY26521&sd=2021-10-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mongodb-announces-redemption-of-all-of-its-outstanding-convertible-senior-notes-due-2024-301390002.html

SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY26521&Transmission_Id=202110011615PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY26521&DateId=20211001
