Park National Corp Buys FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund, Ford Motor Co, McKesson Corp, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Dollar General Corp, CME Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Park National Corp (Current Portfolio) buys FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund, Ford Motor Co, McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Dollar General Corp, CME Group Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sonoco Products Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Park National Corp . As of 2021Q3, Park National Corp owns 279 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PARK NATIONAL CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/park+national+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PARK NATIONAL CORP
  1. Park National Corp (PRK) - 1,426,835 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 441,166 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 832,890 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 513,028 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
  5. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 4,081,619 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.64%
New Purchase: FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC)

Park National Corp initiated holding in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $26.24 and $26.64, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $26.359900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 187,652 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Park National Corp initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $112.6 and $125.8, with an estimated average price of $120.16. The stock is now traded at around $119.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 28,003 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (QLC)

Park National Corp initiated holding in FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $47.11 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $48.92. The stock is now traded at around $47.818800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 34,613 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Fac (TLTD)

Park National Corp initiated holding in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Fac. The purchase prices were between $70.54 and $75.7, with an estimated average price of $73.63. The stock is now traded at around $72.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,031 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit (GQRE)

Park National Corp initiated holding in FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit. The purchase prices were between $66.04 and $71.07, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $66.695900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,606 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index (NFRA)

Park National Corp initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $59.7, with an estimated average price of $58.05. The stock is now traded at around $56.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,904 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Park National Corp added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 742.54%. The purchase prices were between $188.42 and $208.66, with an estimated average price of $199.89. The stock is now traded at around $200.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,401 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Park National Corp added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 91.47%. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $14.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 484,722 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Park National Corp added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.89%. The purchase prices were between $46.3 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 113,571 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

Park National Corp added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 45.62%. The purchase prices were between $35.13 and $38.54, with an estimated average price of $37.26. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 98,926 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CaixaBank SA (CAIXY)

Park National Corp added to a holding in CaixaBank SA by 54.70%. The purchase prices were between $0.93 and $1.06, with an estimated average price of $1.01. The stock is now traded at around $0.996060. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 111,097 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Park National Corp sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Park National Corp sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

Sold Out: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Park National Corp sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $49.27 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $53.79.

Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)

Park National Corp sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $135.04 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.19.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Park National Corp sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $53.95 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $56.66.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC)

Park National Corp sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $76.08 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $78.56.

Reduced: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 33.41%. The sale prices were between $212.14 and $238.22, with an estimated average price of $225.5. The stock is now traded at around $209.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Park National Corp still held 37,975 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: CME Group Inc (CME)

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in CME Group Inc by 37.93%. The sale prices were between $185.84 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $202.65. The stock is now traded at around $196.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Park National Corp still held 23,451 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 38.18%. The sale prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06. The stock is now traded at around $132.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Park National Corp still held 5,636 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMUY)

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE by 25.03%. The sale prices were between $143.28 and $168.06, with an estimated average price of $154.93. The stock is now traded at around $147.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Park National Corp still held 2,444 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDY)

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Pernod Ricard SA by 32.29%. The sale prices were between $41.08 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $43.51. The stock is now traded at around $44.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Park National Corp still held 5,444 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Anthem Inc by 24.43%. The sale prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $375.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Park National Corp still held 1,321 shares as of 2021-09-30.



