Orrstown Financial Services Inc Buys NVIDIA Corp, Maximus Inc, Discovery Inc, Sells Church & Dwight Co Inc, 3M Co, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

New Purchases: MMS, DISCA, DAR, MTB,

MMS, DISCA, DAR, MTB, Added Positions: NVDA, LMT, ORRF, IWB,

NVDA, LMT, ORRF, IWB, Reduced Positions: CHD, MMM, EFA, IWR, LAMR, AAPL, VZ, MSFT, PEG, TJX, AMT, VB, UNH, ECL, ALL, BRO, MCD, SBUX, PEP, JPM, APD, ADBE, CMCSA, AXP, JNJ, XOM, CMI, ABT, TRV, DIS, COST, AEP, BDX, UNP, CVX, SPGI, QCOM, AMAT, WM, TGT, TTC, CVS, WMT, AMZN, DOX, HD, LLY, GOOGL, EA, CRM, DD, FISV, MA, CSX, BIV, AKAM, GPC, ZBH, ADSK, ADP, ETN,

CHD, MMM, EFA, IWR, LAMR, AAPL, VZ, MSFT, PEG, TJX, AMT, VB, UNH, ECL, ALL, BRO, MCD, SBUX, PEP, JPM, APD, ADBE, CMCSA, AXP, JNJ, XOM, CMI, ABT, TRV, DIS, COST, AEP, BDX, UNP, CVX, SPGI, QCOM, AMAT, WM, TGT, TTC, CVS, WMT, AMZN, DOX, HD, LLY, GOOGL, EA, CRM, DD, FISV, MA, CSX, BIV, AKAM, GPC, ZBH, ADSK, ADP, ETN, Sold Out: EEM, CDNS, PAYX, T, MO, HON,

Shippensburg, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, Maximus Inc, Discovery Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Church & Dwight Co Inc, 3M Co, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. As of 2021Q3, Orrstown Financial Services Inc owns 78 stocks with a total value of $62 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orrstown+financial+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 11,932 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,937 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.31% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 15,852 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.61% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 724 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Visa Inc (V) - 7,723 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%

Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Maximus Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.46 and $89.08, with an estimated average price of $85.71. The stock is now traded at around $85.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 7,271 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.15 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $25.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 18,801 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.01 and $79, with an estimated average price of $71.52. The stock is now traded at around $73.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,612 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71. The stock is now traded at around $152.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,379 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 178.14%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $207.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 4,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 47.71%. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $347.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $136.93 and $167.61, with an estimated average price of $152.37.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $106.73 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $112.3.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.