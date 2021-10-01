Orrstown Financial Services Inc Buys NVIDIA Corp, Maximus Inc, Discovery Inc, Sells Church & Dwight Co Inc, 3M Co, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

- New Purchases: MMS, DISCA, DAR, MTB,
- Added Positions: NVDA, LMT, ORRF, IWB,
- Reduced Positions: CHD, MMM, EFA, IWR, LAMR, AAPL, VZ, MSFT, PEG, TJX, AMT, VB, UNH, ECL, ALL, BRO, MCD, SBUX, PEP, JPM, APD, ADBE, CMCSA, AXP, JNJ, XOM, CMI, ABT, TRV, DIS, COST, AEP, BDX, UNP, CVX, SPGI, QCOM, AMAT, WM, TGT, TTC, CVS, WMT, AMZN, DOX, HD, LLY, GOOGL, EA, CRM, DD, FISV, MA, CSX, BIV, AKAM, GPC, ZBH, ADSK, ADP, ETN,
- Sold Out: EEM, CDNS, PAYX, T, MO, HON,
For the details of ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orrstown+financial+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 11,932 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,937 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.31%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 15,852 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.61%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 724 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
- Visa Inc (V) - 7,723 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Maximus Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.46 and $89.08, with an estimated average price of $85.71. The stock is now traded at around $85.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 7,271 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.15 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $25.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 18,801 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.01 and $79, with an estimated average price of $71.52. The stock is now traded at around $73.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,612 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71. The stock is now traded at around $152.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,379 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 178.14%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $207.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 4,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 47.71%. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $347.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,839 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06.Sold Out: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $136.93 and $167.61, with an estimated average price of $152.37.Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $106.73 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $112.3.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.
Here is the complete portfolio of ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. Also check out:
1. ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment