New Directors Appointed to the Board of Golden Valley Bancshares

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Oct 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Golden Valley Bancshares (OTC Markets:GVYB), with its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Valley Bank, headquartered in Chico, California recently announced the appointment of Michael Phulps, Brent Largent and Sierra Grossman as the newest members serving on the Board of Directors for the Company and the Bank. This appointment expands the Board to eleven members.image-1.png

Michael Phulps, is a dedicated leader in Oroville, CA with extensive expertise in the industrial sector and a passion for economic development. He serves as partner and CFO of Metal Works, a steel fabrication firm, and partner in Skyline Steel Erectors and Nor Cal Powder Coating.

Brent Largent started PacifiCom with a high school friend in Chico in 1993, providing proactive IT support for businesses and has continued to expand over the years. The company name changed to Stratti in 2015, and they support companies throughout the USA. Brent is actively involved in the Chico Noon Exchange Club and has served on many Boards within the Chico community.

Sierra Grossman is a second-generation owner at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., a leader in America's craft beer industry. Her current position as Vice President allows her to support Sierra Nevada's Corporate and Social Responsibility initiatives as well as advocacy and philanthropy. Sierra has been involved in the local community in a variety of roles, serving on nonprofit boards focusing on sustainability, local resources, and education.

In announcing the appointments, President and CEO Mark Francis said, "These three new Directors bring an impressive set of skills, wisdom and foresight to Golden Valley Bank. They have been committed to serving the local area through leadership in various business associations and community organizations and we are very happy to have Mike, Brent and Sierra on our Board."

Golden Valley Bancshares, a bank holding company with its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Valley Bank is a locally owned and operated commercial bank serving the needs of individuals and businesses in northern California. The Bank has full service offices in Chico and Redding, California. For more information regarding the bank please call (530) 894-1000 or visit goldenvalley.bank

CONTACT:
Mark Francis
(530) 894-4920
[email protected]

SOURCE: GOLDEN VY BANCSHARES INC.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666534/New-Directors-Appointed-to-the-Board-of-Golden-Valley-Bancshares

