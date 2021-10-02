National Health Investors Inc (NHI) CEO and President D. Eric Mendelsohn Bought $108,760 of Shares

CEO and President of National Health Investors Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) D. Eric Mendelsohn (insider trades) bought 2,000 shares of NHI on 09/29/2021 at an average price of $54.38 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $108,760.
For the complete insider trading history of NHI, click here.
