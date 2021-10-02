Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Oct 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender Bites" or "Blender"), (CSE:BITE), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of frozen premium organic and plant-based pre-portioned smoothie products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica ("Jess") Evans, as Director of Sales and Marketing for the Company.

Jess will oversee the Company's sales and marketing programs and work closely with Chelsie Hodge, CEO of Blender to map strategic direction and to ensure growth and performance targets for the Company are met.

Jess's experience in marketing and sales spans over a decade, with the last six years working for highly visible, rapid growth plant-based CPG companies, including Vega, WhiteWave, Danone NA, and Daiya Foods. Jess was responsible for the strategic growth plans of respective product lines, developing and managing portfolios that have impressively delivered between $20M-$50M annually.

Jess has extensive experiencing launching new products in North American and International markets, delivering upwards of $15M incremental volume collectively. She was instrumental in the development of the reformulated Vega Sport line including the company's first line of Sport Pro Supplements. Her product innovation has won awards such as Product of the year 2020 USA, Most Trusted within Category & numerous other innovative & best tasting awards on mass publications such as People's Food Award. She also has deep knowledge of growing brands & consumer marketing, spearheading large scale multi channel consumer facing marketing campaigns, driving household penetration, and delivering over +200M impressions per campaign in multiple spot markets.

"I am excited to join this rapidly growing smoothie pioneer to lead their sales and marketing endeavours. Blender bites is a solution that offers you a quick healthy delicious smoothie every time without the prep, mess, or high costs of ingredients. For any busy consumer, this is a dream come true and as a Marketer, this is a product you can really stand behind. I'm looking forward to applying my CPG experience to evolve & grow Blender Bites into a beloved brand, found in households across North American," stated Jess.

Jess is joining the Blender management team at a critical point in the Company's life as it progresses from its infancy to a company concentrated on rapid growth and expansion.

The Company also announces that it has engaged AC Management and Marketing Corp., ("ACMM"), and its managing director, Adam Cegielski, an arm's length party to the Company, to provide digital marketing services to the Company for a period of one (1) year. The services will be provided at the request of the Company, from time-to-time, based upon an advertising budget determined by the Company, and will include the creation of content, online search optimization and digital advertisement placement (collectively, the "Services"). In consideration for providing the Services, the Company has agreed to pay to ACMM CDN $750,000 for the Services, which shall commence on the date of payment and end on October 1, 2022.

The Company is not obligated to distribute any content through, or utilize the services of, ACMM, and may terminate the engagement at any time by providing thirty days written notice. Consideration offered to ACMM does not include any securities of the Company. Aside from this engagement, the Company does not have any relationship with ACMM.

ACMM's business address is located at 2260 Bennington Gate, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 5Z5, email is [email protected], and telephone number is 905-510-8890.

About Blender Bites

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed nationally across Canada and are currently sold in over 800 stores, including Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA and Fresh Street.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blender Bites Limited
Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact Blender IR Team at:

Email - [email protected]
Telephone - 1-888-997-2055

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Blender Bites Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666551/Blender-Bites-Hires-Director-of-Sales-Marketing-to-Expand-on-Management-Team

img.ashx?id=666551

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment