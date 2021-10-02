Alignment Health Plan Rolls Out New $0 Premium Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO and Dual-Eligible Plans to 600,000 North Carolina Seniors in 2022

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Alignment Health Plan Rolls Out New $0 Premium Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO and Dual-Eligible Plans to 600,000 North Carolina Seniors in 2022

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Oct 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

RALEIGH, N.C. and ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare today announced that it will offer expanded Alignment Health Plan options in 15 total markets across North Carolina, reaching the region’s nearly 600,000 Medicare-eligible seniors1 this Medicare annual enrollment period, Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. The company has served the greater Raleigh area since 2014 and began offering Alignment Health Plan coverage for the first time in North Carolina in 2021.

North Carolina has become a popular retirement destination for seniors. There are currently more than 2 million Medicare-eligible seniors in the state, and by 2025, one in five residents will be 65 or older. In the next two decades, seniors aged 75-84 will be the state’s fastest-growing segment.2

Starting Jan. 1, 2022, Alignment Health Plan will serve seniors in 12 more counties in the Western region of the state: Avery, Buncombe, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Henderson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Transylvania and Wilkes. These additional counties join Alignment’s existing coverage area in Wake, Johnston and Chatham.

“We’re pleased to bring more innovative products to almost 600,000 seniors across North Carolina,” said Dawn Maroney, markets president, Alignment Healthcare. “No matter which plan seniors choose, they not only will enjoy rich benefits but will experience how our coordinated care and services can improve their personal health and quality of life.”

New Plan Options for 2022
New for 2022 are three Alignment Health Plan options: the benefits-rich NC Duals, a dual-eligible special needs plan (D-SNP), as well as PPO and HMO with point-of-service (HMO POS) options of Alignment’s virtual-first AVA® plan.

With an estimated 12 million seniors who are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, D-SNPs can simplify care for this group. Alignment’s D-SNP plan includes:

  • $0 copay for primary care doctor and specialist visits, and $0 copay for vision and hearing exam visits;
  • unlimited non-emergency transportation within 50 miles; and
  • a $100 monthly over-the-counter (OTC) allowance and a $20 monthly grocery allowance.

In addition, Alignment’s new AVA® (PPO) plan offers low premium with the flexibility to see a doctor out of network, as well as the convenience to see a specialist without a referral. Its new AVA® (HMO POS) plan provides additional flexibility than a typical HMO, allowing members to seek in-person care out of network for certain services, as well as a virtual primary care physician accessible by phone or video on Alignment’s proprietary AVA® data and technology platform.

Medicare beneficiaries who enroll with Alignment Health Plan in North Carolina will have access to a broad network of providers that includes some of the nation’s largest hospital systems, such as Duke Health, UNC Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and WakeMed Health.

The Alignment Difference
Members also gain access to the company’s ACCESS On-Demand Concierge program such as companion care, grocery benefits, pet care, non-emergency transportation in select plans as well as a personal concierge team who can connect them to a board-certified doctor by phone or video, schedule medical appointments, arrange transportation and answer health care questions⁠ 24 hours a day, seven days a week – all with a single phone number.

For more information, please visit www.alignmenthealthplan.com.

ABOUT ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE
Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Media Contact:
Priya Shah
mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare
[email protected]

Y0141_22245EN_M

1 589,052 as of September 2021, https://www.cms.gov/research-statistics-data-and-systemsstatistics-trends-and-reportsmcradvpartdenroldatama-state-county/ma-statecounty-penetration-2021-09
2 https://obxcommongood.org/aging-population/


Alignment-Healthcare-USA-LLC.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment