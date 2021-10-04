Logo
Sun Life hosts analyst conference call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2021

Sun_Life_Financial_Inc__Sun_Life_hosts_analyst_conference_call.jpg

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) ) today announced it intends to acquire DentaQuest, a leading provider of dental benefits in the United States. Sun Life will hold a conference call and live webcast, followed by a question and answer period to detail the announcement.

Date:

Monday, October 4, 2021

Time:

8:00 a.m. ET

To listen to the live webcast and view the presentation slides, visit https://www.sunlife.com/en/investors/presentations-and-events/upcoming-events/ 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. An archive will be available on the website following the event.

To listen via telephone, please call 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time as follows:

Participant Dial In (Toll Free): 1-(877) 658-9101, conference ID 6465183
Participant Dial In (International): (602) 563-8756, conference ID 6465183

A replay of the conference call will be available from Monday, October 4, 2021 at 11 am ET until 11 am ET on Monday, October 11, 2021 by calling 404-537-3406 or 1-855-859-2056 (toll free within North America) using Conference ID: 6465183

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.36 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 55,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary, supplemental health and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 5,500 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us.

About DentaQuest
DentaQuest is a purpose-driven oral health care company dedicated to improving the oral health of all. We do this through Preventistry® – our all-in approach to better care, expanded access, value-based financing, and innovative solutions. We manage dental and vision benefits for 30+ million Americans and direct patient care through our network of more than 80 oral health centers in six states. We provide outcomes-based, cost-effective dental solutions for Medicaid and CHIP, Medicare Advantage, small and large businesses, and individuals nationwide. And, we've invested more than $230 million in grants, programs and other corporate citizenship efforts to achieve measurably healthier communities across the country. By advancing prevention-focused oral health, we will achieve better overall health for everyone. Learn more at www.dentaquest.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Sun Life Media and Investor Relations contacts:


Corporate Communications:

Rajani Kamath

Associate Vice-President

Corporate Communications

T. 647-515-7514

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Yaniv Bitton

Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations &
Capital Markets

T. 416-979-6496

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=TO27297&sd=2021-10-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-life-hosts-analyst-conference-call-301391364.html

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO27297&Transmission_Id=202110031901PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO27297&DateId=20211003
Rating:
