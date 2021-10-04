Logo
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Omeros Corporation - OMER

Marketwired
Oct 04, 2021
NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Omeros Corporation (“Omeros” or the “Company”) ( OMER). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Omeros and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 1, 2021, Omeros announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had identified deficiencies with the Company’s Biologics License Application for its drug candidate narsoplimab in the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA), which “preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time.” The Company further advised that the “FDA did not provide specific details of the deficiencies in its notification[,]” and that the “the company does not currently expect any resolution to occur by the October 17, 2021 target action date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA).” On this news, Omeros’s stock price fell $5.25 per share, or 38.07%, to close at $8.54 per share on October 1, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
[email protected]
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


