Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible Holiday Savings Now Across Every Category

(NASDAQ: AMZN)– Amazon today released Black Friday-worthy deals, giving customers the opportunity to start shopping now and saving big heading into the holiday season. You don’t have to wait to save—starting today, find incredible deals and deep discounts across every category, including fashion, home, beauty, toys, electronics, Amazon Devices, and many more. Plus, customers can support small businesses with thousands of deals available from independent sellers and handmade artisans throughout the holiday season. For inspiration, Amazon also unveiled its biggest-ever selection of gift guides, including its popular Holiday Toy List, Home, Fashion, Beauty, and Electronics Gift Guides, as well as guides like Stocking Stuffer Picks and Customers’ Most-Loved products. And for customers who want to start preparing for holiday festivities, Amazon’s Holiday+Prep+Shop expertly curates top products across various categories to help customers prepare for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, or other seasonal celebrations.

Customers can start scoring deals today at amazon.com%2Fepicdeals, on the Amazon mobile shopping app, or by simply asking, “Alexa, what are my deals?” To check out the wide selection of gift guides and prepare for the holidays, customers can visit amazon.com%2Fgifts and our Holiday Prep shop at amazon.com%2Fholidayprep.

“We’re excited to help customers get great holiday deals even earlier this year, including thousands of small business products,” said Dave Clark, CEO of worldwide consumer at Amazon. “Customers can confidently shop early knowing they are receiving incredible deals starting today, letting them get a head start on their holiday to-do lists so they can truly enjoy the holiday season. And I want to thank our incredible team around the world for everything they do each day to support each other and our customers—I couldn’t be prouder to work with you all.”

More Ways to Find What You Love

Amazon’s gift+guides make it fun and easier than ever to shop and save across categories, and the new Holiday+Prep+Shop is a one-stop location for seasonal prep, readiness, and entertaining. Customers can also watch livestreams on Amazon+Live from influencers and experts, who will share tips on gifting and seasonal entertaining, along with their favorite picks from each guide.

Stocking+Stuffers : Shop an assortment of giftable items for any occasion throughout the holiday season. Stocking Stuffers curates a wide selection of must have products across fashion, electronics, toys, beauty, and much more. From fun white elephant items, to that hot item for the best host, luxury beauty gifts for your glam loved one, and a wide array of gifts available under $10, under $25, and under $50, this guide has every customers’ lists covered.

Shop an assortment of giftable items for any occasion throughout the holiday season. Stocking Stuffers curates a wide selection of must have products across fashion, electronics, toys, beauty, and much more. From fun white elephant items, to that hot item for the best host, luxury beauty gifts for your glam loved one, and a wide array of gifts available under $10, under $25, and under $50, this guide has every customers’ lists covered. Customers%26rsquo%3B+Most-Loved+Gifts : Discover our 100ish crowd-pleasing and must get gifts of the season, whether searching for your fashion-lover friend, the homebody in your life, or PJs for everyone, as well as some of the best finds under $10, under $25, and under $50. Plus, throughout the gift guide customers can find items that are trending now, along with gifts for the beauty enthusiast, for kids, for the host, and much more. Customers can shop with confidence that they’re getting the most-loved products off this list.

Discover our 100ish crowd-pleasing and must get gifts of the season, whether searching for your fashion-lover friend, the homebody in your life, or PJs for everyone, as well as some of the best finds under $10, under $25, and under $50. Plus, throughout the gift guide customers can find items that are trending now, along with gifts for the beauty enthusiast, for kids, for the host, and much more. Customers can shop with confidence that they’re getting the most-loved products off this list. Holiday+Toy+List : Our biggest Toy List yet is filled with more than 1,500 of the most sought-after family-friendly items, many brand-new for the holiday season and available exclusively at Amazon. Shop by age, character, brand, and category. Find products from LEGO, Mattel, Hasbro, L.O.L. Surprise!, Ravensburger, Osmo, and many more. New for holiday and available only on Amazon, shop toys inspired by Do, Re & Mi , the Amazon Original Series for preschoolers starring Kristen Bell that follows the heartwarming adventures of three curious songbirds. Shop newly launched LEGO sets from LEGO Monkie Kid , an animated series inspired by the Chinese legend of the Monkey King streaming exclusively on Amazon Kids+ and Prime Video in the U.S., and bring these legendary tales to life.

Our biggest Toy List yet is filled with more than 1,500 of the most sought-after family-friendly items, many brand-new for the holiday season and available exclusively at Amazon. Shop by age, character, brand, and category. Find products from LEGO, Mattel, Hasbro, L.O.L. Surprise!, Ravensburger, Osmo, and many more. New for holiday and available only on Amazon, shop toys inspired by , the Amazon Original Series for preschoolers starring Kristen Bell that follows the heartwarming adventures of three curious songbirds. Shop newly launched LEGO sets from , an animated series inspired by the Chinese legend of the Monkey King streaming exclusively on Amazon Kids+ and Prime Video in the U.S., and bring these legendary tales to life. Fashion : A one-stop destination for head-to-toe style. Find apparel, shoes, accessories, jewelry, watches, handbags, and luggage from a wide range of designer, contemporary, and emerging brands for any occasion, any style, and any budget. Shop deals on customer favorites throughout the holiday season, including select brands from Shopbop, select styles from Amazon Brands, as well as adidas, Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Champion, Swarovski, and many more. Customers can also shop styles from Making the Cut Season Two winner Andrea Pitter’s collection, Pantora, as well as SETA Apparel and GaryGraham422, designed by runners-up Andrea Salazar and Gary Graham.

A one-stop destination for head-to-toe style. Find apparel, shoes, accessories, jewelry, watches, handbags, and luggage from a wide range of designer, contemporary, and emerging brands for any occasion, any style, and any budget. Shop deals on customer favorites throughout the holiday season, including select brands from Shopbop, select styles from Amazon Brands, as well as adidas, Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Champion, Swarovski, and many more. Customers can also shop styles from Season Two winner Andrea Pitter’s collection, Pantora, as well as SETA Apparel and GaryGraham422, designed by runners-up Andrea Salazar and Gary Graham. Home+%28Gifts%29 : Customers can discover the perfect gift for anyone on their list. Shop home décor, kitchen, smart home, crafts, pets, kids’ rooms, and more from brands including iRobot, Keurig, Vitamix, Ninja, and Kate Spade. Make the holidays even brighter with items for organization and cleaning, home improvement, and guest room prep.

Customers can discover the perfect gift for anyone on their list. Shop home décor, kitchen, smart home, crafts, pets, kids’ rooms, and more from brands including iRobot, Keurig, Vitamix, Ninja, and Kate Spade. Make the holidays even brighter with items for organization and cleaning, home improvement, and guest room prep. Electronics : Find great gifts for every techie with this one-stop shop for everything on customers electronics must-have lists for the season—whether that’s TVs, laptops, cellphones, headphones, video games, smartwatches, and more. Some of the trending products customers can find include the Bose portable Bluetooth speaker and PVO portable projector, just to name a few.

Find great gifts for every techie with this one-stop shop for everything on customers electronics must-have lists for the season—whether that’s TVs, laptops, cellphones, headphones, video games, smartwatches, and more. Some of the trending products customers can find include the Bose portable Bluetooth speaker and PVO portable projector, just to name a few. Beauty : Be a go-gifter with most-loved and trending beauty and haircare products and brands such as Amorepacific, Honest Beauty, O.P.I., R+Co., and so many others. Customers can shop the Premium Beauty store, makeup, appliances, and more on the Holiday Beauty Gift Guide. Watch product reviews and demonstrations from Amazon’s favorite influencers to get a head start on gifting.

Be a go-gifter with most-loved and trending beauty and haircare products and brands such as Amorepacific, Honest Beauty, O.P.I., R+Co., and so many others. Customers can shop the Premium Beauty store, makeup, appliances, and more on the Holiday Beauty Gift Guide. Watch product reviews and demonstrations from Amazon’s favorite influencers to get a head start on gifting. Sport+%26amp%3B+Outdoors : Customers can find gifts such as fitness equipment, outdoor accessories and apparel, and indoor and outdoor games from brands like iFit, Echelon, Bushnell, Coleman, Hurley, and more. Customers can also sort by category or price and discover a Deal of the Day.

Shop and Support Small Businesses

Customers can use dedicated gift guides or search specifically for handmade items to find amazing gifts while supporting small businesses, new brands, and independent makers this season. Plus, top-trending gifts and most-loved stocking stuffers can be found in the Support+Small+Storefront and across Amazon. More than half of all products purchased in our store are sold by small and medium-sized businesses.

Small+Business : Customers can now shop giftable products from US-based small businesses in the Amazon Small Business Gift Guide, including curated selections from women-, Black-, family- and military family-owned businesses, as well as top gift picks from celebrities Drew Barrymore, Gabrielle Union, and Billy Porter.

Customers can now shop giftable products from US-based small businesses in the Amazon Small Business Gift Guide, including curated selections from women-, Black-, family- and military family-owned businesses, as well as top gift picks from celebrities Drew Barrymore, Gabrielle Union, and Billy Porter. Amazon+Launchpad : Customers can discover unique and innovative products in all categories from small brands in the Amazon Launchpad Gift Guide. Amazon Launchpad helps innovative products from startups, entrepreneurs, and small brands reach customers, and this gift guide expertly curates their selection as it’s sorted by price, recipient, top-rated gifts, and more to make it easy to find the perfect gift for the person who already has everything.

Customers can discover unique and innovative products in all categories from small brands in the Amazon Launchpad Gift Guide. Amazon Launchpad helps innovative products from startups, entrepreneurs, and small brands reach customers, and this gift guide expertly curates their selection as it’s sorted by price, recipient, top-rated gifts, and more to make it easy to find the perfect gift for the person who already has everything. Handmade+Gifts : Find one-of-a-kind gifts, handcrafted by artisans and other makers all over the world, that are perfect for everyone this holiday season. Discover personalized gifts, home goods, holiday décor, jewelry, and more. In addition, customers can shop a selection of handmade items from local artisans, picked by the ultimate hostess and author of That Cheese Plate, Marissa Mullen. This limited-time storefront provides all the necessities to entertain all year round.

Brand New Features for Easy Gifting

Amazon is making gifting even easier with the addition of new services and deals to ensure that every gift given is the perfect one.

No+Address%2C+No+Problem+-+Email+or+Text+Gifts : Prime members using the Amazon mobile shopping app in the U.S. can send recipients a gift without knowing their delivery address—a new feature just in time for the holiday season. Simply select the product to gift, select “add gift receipt for easy returns” during check out, then type in a known email address or mobile number of the recipient. That individual can either accept the purchase or exchange for an Amazon gift card, without letting the sender know they did.

Prime members using the Amazon mobile shopping app in the U.S. can send recipients a gift without knowing their delivery address—a new feature just in time for the holiday season. Simply select the product to gift, select “add gift receipt for easy returns” during check out, then type in a known email address or mobile number of the recipient. That individual can either accept the purchase or exchange for an Amazon gift card, without letting the sender know they did. Amazon+Holiday+Gift+List : New this holiday, all customers can access the Holiday Gift List to easily create and share one list of gift ideas for everyone in their household, conveniently organized by recipient. Customers can add nearly any product on Amazon to their list, from the product page, and enjoy extended 90-day returns on gifts purchased off their list at amazon.com%2Fregistries%2Fholiday.

New this holiday, all customers can access the Holiday Gift List to easily create and share one list of gift ideas for everyone in their household, conveniently organized by recipient. Customers can add nearly any product on Amazon to their list, from the product page, and enjoy extended 90-day returns on gifts purchased off their list at amazon.com%2Fregistries%2Fholiday. Amazon+Gift+Cards : Now through December 18, first-time Amazon Gift Card shoppers will receive a $10 promotional credit with the purchase of $50 or more in Amazon Gift Cards, while supplies last. Restrictions apply.

Prime Member Savings and Fast, Free Delivery

Prime offers the best of shopping, savings, and entertainment to make the holiday season more fun and convenient. Amazon Prime members can receive free two-day shipping on millions of items, Plus, Prime members across the U.S. have access to millions of items available for Same-Day Delivery, and Amazon now offers faster Same-Day Delivery—from click to doorstep in as fast as five hours—in 12 metro areas. Prime can also help you save even more this holiday with theAmazon+Prime+Rewards+Visa+Signature+Card, where members can earn 5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market, and at least 1% back on all other purchases; and with Prime+Early+Access, members get 30-minute early access to Lightning Deals on Amazon—throughout the holiday season, and every day. Prime members also have unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, ad-free listening of 2 million songs, plus thousands of stations and playlists with Amazon Music, and free two-day delivery on prescriptions from Amazon Pharmacy and prescription savings at more than 60,000 participating pharmacies in the U.S., and much more. To join Prime or start a free trial, visit amazon.com%2Fprime.

Supporting and Celebrating Employees

Amazon’s more than 1.3 million employees around the world are the heart and soul of the company—every day and throughout the holiday season. That’s why Amazon offers an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour, and it’s why full-time employees receive comprehensive benefits from day one, including health, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k) with 50% company match, and up to 20 weeks paid parental leave in the U.S. It’s also why Amazon is investing $1.2 billion into its Career Choice program, in which it will pay full college tuition for front-line employees to expand education and skills training for the U.S. workforce. Plus, Amazon is on track to invest more than $1 billion in higher pay for front-line teams.

Amazon continues to create jobs across the country, recently announcing that it is hiring for 125,000 regular full-time and part-time jobs in fulfillment and logistics in cities and towns across the U.S. These roles will join the hundreds of thousands of hourly employees already working across Amazon’s network. In addition to continuing to invest in pay, benefits, and a safe, diverse, and inclusive workplace, the company will celebrate employees throughout the holiday season with appreciation events, incentives, fun surprises, and more.

Start Saving Today—Early Deals Available Now

Customers can find Black Friday-worthy deals starting today with new deals dropping daily at+amazon.com%2Fepicdeals. In addition, on select days throughout October and November, top brands such as Apple, Hasbro, Sony, Shark, L’Oreal Paris, Bose, KitchenAid, and others will offer limited-time offers with deeper deals on their selection of most-loved products to give Amazon customers even more ways to save.

Holiday Toy List

Save up to 50% on STEM toys and kits from Learning Resources, National Geographic, Osmo, Thames & Kosmos, and more

Save up to 30% on Hasbro Games, NERF, and Play-Doh

Save up to 30% on Barbie, Fisher-Price, and Hot Wheels

Save up to 30% on dolls from Baby Alive, Journey Girls, KidKraft, L.O.L. Surprise!, Rainbow High, and more

Save up to 30% on games from Catan, Exploding Kittens, PlayMonster, Ravensburger, Winning Moves, and more

Save up to 15% on STEM toys from PlayShifu

Seasonal Fashion

Save up to 30% on Tommy Hilfiger men’s and women’s apparel

Save up to 50% on women’s watches from Anne Klein, Nine West, SWAROVSKI, and more

Save up to 40% on Ekouaer pajama sets and sleepwear for the whole family

Save up to 30% on ORORO heated apparel

Save up to 30% on HonestBaby family jammies and more

Home Entertaining and Decor

Save up to 30% on Le Creuset cast iron and stoneware

Save 20% on Breville Coffee Makers

Save 25% on Vitamix Ascent Series Smart Blender

Save up to 20% on Vitamix accessories

Save 40% on Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

Save 38% on Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor

Save up to 30% on Calphalon Cookware

Save up to 25% on Stone Lain Dinnerware

Save up to 35% on Instant Pot Dutch Ovens

Save 28% on Instant Pot Omni Plus

Save 25% on Instant Pot Duo Plus

Save up to 45% on select Shark vacuums and steam mops

Save up to 15% on Casper Sleep Mattresses

Save 15% or more on select furniture

Save 10% or more on select rugs and home office furniture

Save up to 40% on Home Essentials

Save up to 20% on Medify Air Purifiers

Need to Have Electronics

Save up to 30% on select Samsung phones and earbuds

Save on select Sony headphones

Save up to 20% on select Acer laptops, desktops, monitors, and more

Save up to 20% on select TVs from Samsung, LG, and Sony

Save on select Beats headphones

Save up to 40% on select Garmin smartwatches and navigation electronics

Save up to 21% on select Lenovo Chromebooks

Save on select Bose headphones

Save up to 34% on select Nixplay digital picture frames

Save up to 22% on select Sony lenses

Save up to 33% on Madden NFL 22

Save up to 33% on Far Cry 6 by Ubisoft

Save $40 on the FlashForge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D Printer

Beauty

Amazon Beauty is spreading holiday cheer and offering epic savings earlier than ever, giving customers more time to shop and save with its first Holiday Beauty Haul. From October 4-25, customers can visit Amazon for deep discounts on a wide selection of products from Indie and Premium+Beauty stores, self-care, and grooming must-haves across themes like holiday look, winter skincare, appliances, and more. New Black Friday-worthy deals will be dropped regularly from top brands and small businesses including Grande Lash, Kenra, Panasonic, StriVectin, and Woosh Beauty, among others, making it easier than ever to check everyone (including yourself!) off the gift list. Additional deals include: Save 40% or more on shampoos and conditioners from Matrix, Pureology, and more Save up to 35% on makeup from Maybelline, NYX, L’Oreal Paris, and more Save up to 35% on hair care from American Crew, Old Spice, and more Save up to 40% on self-care appliances Save 40% or more on hair appliances from Revlon, T3, and more



Amazon Brands

Save up to 25% on select men's and women's fashion from Amazon brands including Amazon Essentials, Daily Ritual, and Goodthreads

Save up to 25% on select kids and baby clothing from Amazon brands including Simple Joys By Carter’s and Spotted Zebra

Save up to 40% on select pet supplies from Amazon brands including Amazon Basics, Wag, and Kitzy

Save up to 30% on select sports and wellness products from Amazon brands including Amazon Basics and Amazon Basic Care

Small Business

Save up to 35% on the Taco vs Burrito card game

Save up to 15% on the FaceTory Best of Seven Facial Masks Collection

Save up to 40% on select Bed Jet Climate Comfort for Beds

Save up to 30% on select Leather Honey Cleaner and Conditioner

Save 15% on Namore desk organizers

Save 50% or more on Hope Love Shine masks

Save 15% on Relaxcation bath bombs gift set

Amazon Devices

Save $40 on the Echo Show 8 (first generation)

Save up to 32% on the Fire TV Stick 4K

Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 tablet

Save $40 on the Fire 7 Kids tablet

Outdoor Adventures and More

Save up to 30% on select NCAA tailgate products

Save up to 30% on select Segway electric scooters

Save on select Makita power tools and saws

Save on select BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX drills

Save on select DEWALT 20V MAX battery packs and table saws

Up to 30% on Greenworks 40V outdoor tools

Save on Camco RV parts and accessories

Furry Friends

Save up to 20% on Stella & Chewy’s

Save up to 20% on Outward Hound

Save on PetSafe dog chew toys

Entertainment and Dining

Audible: Beginning on October 4, on Amazon and Audible, non-members will receive 46% off the first four months of Audible Premium Plus. Membership includes one credit a month, which you can use to choose anything from our expansive selection of new releases and best sellers, plus unlimited listening to thousands of select Audible Originals, audiobooks, podcasts, and more.

Beginning on October 4, on Amazon and Audible, non-members will receive 46% off the first four months of Audible Premium Plus. Membership includes one credit a month, which you can use to choose anything from our expansive selection of new releases and best sellers, plus unlimited listening to thousands of select Audible Originals, audiobooks, podcasts, and more. Amazon Music: Beginning mid-October, customers who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get three months free for a limited time—with unlimited access to more than 75 million songs, ad-free, and millions of podcast episodes. In addition, with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, customers new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months free. Eligible Amazon Music Unlimited customers also now have access to the highest quality streaming audio at no extra cost.

Beginning mid-October, customers who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get three months free for a limited time—with unlimited access to more than 75 million songs, ad-free, and millions of podcast episodes. In addition, with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, customers new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months free. Eligible Amazon Music Unlimited customers also now have access to the highest quality streaming audio at no extra cost. Amazon Fresh: Between November 10-16, when customers buy two Amazon Kitchen holiday sides—from green beans to stuffing—for Amazon Fresh delivery, including same-day, or at an Amazon Fresh store, they will receive 20% off of these holiday favorites.

Between November 10-16, when customers buy two Amazon Kitchen holiday sides—from green beans to stuffing—for Amazon Fresh delivery, including same-day, or at an Amazon Fresh store, they will receive 20% off of these holiday favorites. Wondery+: Beginning in mid-October, customers who have not previously started a trial of Wondery+ will be able to sign up for three months free of the premium ad-free podcast subscription. This offer is only available for Wondery+ on the Wondery app and website, not via Apple Podcasts. Customers will have full access to the catalog, early access, exclusives, and ad-free listening. The offer will auto-renew into an annual subscription, unless a customer changes their plan to monthly. Gift cards will be available for one year of Wondery+ for $25.99 (which equates to three months free).

Beginning in mid-October, customers who have not previously started a trial of Wondery+ will be able to sign up for three months free of the premium ad-free podcast subscription. This offer is only available for Wondery+ on the Wondery app and website, not via Apple Podcasts. Customers will have full access to the catalog, early access, exclusives, and ad-free listening. The offer will auto-renew into an annual subscription, unless a customer changes their plan to monthly. Gift cards will be available for one year of Wondery+ for $25.99 (which equates to three months free). Amazon First Reads: In October, Prime members will be able to download two titles from Amazon First Reads. The monthly program gifts Prime members an eBook from a selection of pre-release, editorially curated titles. Learn more at+Amazon+First+Reads.

In October, Prime members will be able to download two titles from Amazon First Reads. The monthly program gifts Prime members an eBook from a selection of pre-release, editorially curated titles. Learn more at+Amazon+First+Reads. Amazon Explore: Hosted by local experts, Amazon+Explore gives customers in the U.S. a virtual experience by accessing and saving on livestreamed, interactive experiences across 21 geographic locations and seven categories this season. Customers can virtually shop unique giftable items, learn how holidays are celebrated around the world, and gift experiences to their friends and family. And with group experiences, up to seven people can book and share the same experience, even if they're physically far apart. Need some suggestions? Here’s a few top picks: Experience+a+taste+of+Tokyo+this+holiday+season+by+enjoying+the+sights%2C+smells%2C+and+surprises+with+a+Japanese+culture+experience+kit You+can+have+an+immersive+experience+of+local+life+and+historic+culture+by+virtually+walking+through+Barcelona%27s+famous+Las+Ramblas+boulevard Go+to+the+Prague+Castle+to+discover+the+regal+beauty+of+the+World%27s+Largest+Castle+Complex Mysteries%2C+monsters%2C+and+magic+are+available+to+explore+this+holiday+as+part+of+Edinburgh%27s+unusual+tales

Hosted by local experts, Amazon+Explore gives customers in the U.S. a virtual experience by accessing and saving on livestreamed, interactive experiences across 21 geographic locations and seven categories this season. Customers can virtually shop unique giftable items, learn how holidays are celebrated around the world, and gift experiences to their friends and family. And with group experiences, up to seven people can book and share the same experience, even if they're physically far apart. Need some suggestions? Here’s a few top picks:

For a full list of tips for shopping on Amazon and ways to save this season, visit the About+Amazon blog.

