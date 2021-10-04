Gamesys Group PLC Announces Cancellation of Listing

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Cancellation of Listing

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION
RECOMMENDED COMBINATION of Bally's Corporation ("Bally's") (and Premier Entertainment Sub, LLC an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary ("Premier Entertainment")) with Gamesys Group plc ("Gamesys") Cancellation of Listing of Gamesys

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / On 13 April 2021, the boards of Gamesys and Bally's announced that they had agreed the terms of a recommended combination of Bally's and Gamesys pursuant to which Bally's and Premier Entertainment would acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Gamesys (the "Combination") by way of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act (the "Scheme").

The full terms of, and conditions to, the Combination are set out in the scheme document relating to the Combination published on 1 June 2021 (the "Scheme Document").

Further to the announcement made by Gamesys and Bally's on 1 October 2021 that the Scheme has become Effective in accordance with its terms, Gamesys confirms that the listing of Gamesys Shares on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and the trading of Gamesys Shares on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange have been cancelled with effect from 8.00 a.m. (London time) today.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Scheme Document.

Enquiries

Gamesys

Tel: +44(0) 20 7478 8150

Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations

Macquarie Capital (financial adviser to Gamesys)

Sung Chun

Magnus Scaddan

Tel: +44(0) 20 3037 2000

Numis (joint broker to Gamesys)

Garry Levin

Berenberg (joint broker to Gamesys)

Mark Whitmore

Tel: +44(0) 20 7260 1000

Tel: +44(0) 20 3207 7800

Finsbury (PR adviser to Gamesys)

Tel: +44(0) 20 7638 9571

James Leviton

Bally's and Premier Entertainment

Robert Lavan, Senior Vice President - Finance and Investor Relations

Tel: +1 401 475 8564

Kekst CNC (PR adviser to Bally's and Premier Entertainment)
Richard Goldman

Tel: +1 646 847 6102

David Gill

Important notices

Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited ("Macquarie Capital"), which is authorised and regulated by the FCA in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for Gamesys and for no one else in connection with the Combination and/or any other matter referred to in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Gamesys for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the Combination, the contents of this announcement, or any other matters referred to in this announcement. Macquarie Capital is not an authorised deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia), and its obligations do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542. Macquarie Bank Limited does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of Macquarie Capital.

Numis Securities Limited ("Numis"), which is authorised and regulated by the FCA in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for Gamesys and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Gamesys for providing the protections afforded to clients of Numis, or for providing advice in relation to any matter referred to in this announcement. Neither Numis nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility to any person who is not a client of Numis in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), which is authorised by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority and subject to limited regulation by the FCA in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for Gamesys and no one else in connection with the Combination and will not be responsible to anyone other than Gamesys for providing the protections afforded to clients of Berenberg nor for providing advice in relation to the Combination or any other matters referred to in this announcement. Neither Berenberg nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility to any person who is not a client of Berenberg in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

General

If you are in any doubt about the contents of this announcement or the action you should take, you should seek your own independent financial advice immediately.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666608/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-Cancellation-of-Listing

img.ashx?id=666608

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment