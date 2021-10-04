Columbia Property Trust Secures Initial Lease at 799 Broadway, its Ground-Up Development in Union Square / Greenwich Village

Columbia+Property+Trust%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CXP) announced today that it has secured a lease for two full floors at 799+Broadway, its highly anticipated new ground-up office development at the convergence of Manhattan’s Greenwich Village and Union Square neighborhoods. The approximately 25,000-square-foot lease, the first to be secured at the trendsetting 12-story building, was signed with Newrez LLC (“Newrez”), a technology-centric national mortgage lending and servicing organization owned by investment manager New Residential Investment Corp.

Columbia has designed 799 Broadway to be the premier modern Midtown South office building. The 182,000-square-foot building prioritizes and emphasizes employee health and wellness and talent retention, featuring a street-to-desk touchless experience, luxury fitness center, outdoor space for fresh air, spa-inspired locker rooms, and a well-appointed bike room. The building’s unique design allows for more than 17,000 square feet of outdoor space, including access to private outdoor terraces on almost every floor and a courtyard garden off the main lobby.

Moreover, with UV light sanitation and bipolar ionization systems installed throughout the building and in elevator cabs, 799 Broadway exceeds the highest standards of indoor air quality and air purification. The building has been designed to meet the rigorous health and wellness criteria of the highly respected WELL Building certification program, which verifies that the building has followed best practices for facility operations and management to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 and other viruses. Also, earlier this month, 799 Broadway was awarded a coveted Fitwel® 2-Star Rating for its incorporation of evidence-based design and operations strategies to support the physical, mental, and social health of occupants.

Adding to the attractive wellness benefits, the building provides abundant light with 15’ ceiling heights and floor-to-ceiling glass windows, which offer striking views of Greenwich Village and across Broadway to the Gothic beauty of New York’s historic Grace Church.

“We are very pleased to commence leasing at this exceptional building and begin our relationship with Newrez,” said Paul Teti, Executive Vice President of National Real Estate Operations for Columbia. “In every respect, this lease affirms our expectations for 799 Broadway. The building is ideally positioned and designed to attract high-growth, forward-looking and industry-leading companies that are seeking out modern, efficiently designed space with convenient transit access, high-end amenities, and a multitude of health and wellness benefits needed to recruit and retain top talent in today’s environment.”

In addition to Newrez, Columbia has been fielding strong interest in 799 Broadway as the building nears completion, with multiple proposals in process with several other prospective tenants and a continued healthy pace of tour activity. To lead leasing efforts, Columbia has partnered with Mitchell Konsker, Benjamin Bass, Sam Seiler, and Steven Rotter of JLL.

Newrez was represented by Josh Kuriloff and Drew Braver from Cushman and Wakefield.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) creates storied properties for legendary companies in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston. The Columbia team is deeply experienced in asset management and repositioning, transactions, leasing, development, and property management. It employs these competencies to grow value across its high-quality, well-leased office portfolio of 15 properties that contain more than six million rentable square feet, as well as four properties under development, and also has approximately eight million square feet under management for private investors and third parties. Columbia has investment-grade ratings from both Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings and has been named one of Fortune’s “Best Workplaces in New York 2021” among Small and Medium-sized employers, as well as one of the "Best Places to Work in NYC 2021" by Crain’s New York. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.

