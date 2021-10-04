Yamana Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Results

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; :AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) will release its third quarter 2021 operational and financial results after the market close October 28, 2021, followed by a conference call and webcast on October 29, 2021, at 9:00 AM EDT.
Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call
|Toll Free (North America):
|1-800-806-5484
|Toronto Local and International:
|416-340-2217
|Toll Free (UK):
|00-80042228835
|Passcode:
|9398414#
|Webcast:
|www.yamana.com
|Conference Call Replay
|Toll Free (North America):
|1-800-408-3053
|Toronto Local and International:
|905-694-9451
|Toll Free (UK):
|00-80033663052
|Passcode:
|7690886#
The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. EDT on October 29, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. EST on November 29, 2021.
About Yamana
Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor Relations
416-815-0220
1-888-809-0925
Email: [email protected]
FTI Consulting (UK Public Relations)
Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton
+44 7931 765 223 / +44 203 727 1000
Peel Hunt LLP (Joint UK Corporate Broker)
Ross Allister / David McKeown / Alexander Allen
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Berenberg (Joint UK Corporate Broker)
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 3207 7800
Credit Suisse (Joint UK Corporate Broker)
Ben Lawrence / David Nangle
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7888 8888
