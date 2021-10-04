Old El Paso™ Brings the Intensity of TAKIS FUEGO® to Taco Night With New Hot Chili Pepper and Lime-Flavored Taco Shells. Available Only at Walmart.

Old El Paso™ is taking the flavor intensity up a notch this fall with its new Takis Fuego® inspired Hot Chili Pepper and Lime-Flavored Stand 'N Stuff Taco Shells. Available now exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and on walmart.com through early 2022, the new shells combine the spicy Takis® flavor with the quality of Old El Paso™ to add extra zest to any at-home Mexican meal. Old El Paso™ and Takis worked with Walmart to deliver a product that not only meets consumer demands, but also introduces an exciting new offering in the TexMex space.

The taco shells are inspired by the distinctive taste of Takis Fuego® hot chili pepper and lime flavors with the convenient flat bottom of Old El Paso™ Stand ‘N Stuff Shells to keep the taco standing on the plate, making it easy to eat. With endless options ranging from traditional taco fillings to customizable taco creations, consumers can easily create Mexican style entrees in minutes.

“The Takis Fuego® and Old El Paso™ collaboration is focused on bold flavors and fun,” said Ryan Harrington, Vice President, Walmart, General Mills. “We’re introducing the newest breakthrough innovation that consumers have been searching for, meeting their needs for a spicy taco shell with unique flavor.”

The Takis Fuego®-inspired shells are now available at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com. The product is available in sets of 10 (5.4 oz) for a family-sized taco celebration. Taco enthusiasts can use the spicy shell to complement a wide array of taco recipes, adding just the right amount of flavor to further customize their favorite taco creations.

“Our partnership with Walmart will bring fans a new way to enjoy the bold flavor and satisfying crunch of Takis Fuego® with Old El Paso™ Taco Shells,” said Sandra Peregrina, Marketing Director of Salty Snacks for Barcel USA. “The Old El Paso™ Takis Fuego® Hot Chili Pepper and Lime-Flavored Stand 'N Stuff Taco Shells are not only inspired by the intensity of our iconic rolled tortilla chip beyond the snack bag, they allow our consumers to build their own Takis Fuego® creation in taco form with the convenience of the Old El Paso™ Stand 'N Stuff Taco Shells.”

Old El Paso ™ offers a variety of products for delicious Mexican meals. Explore all the offerings and to learn more visit www.oldelpaso.com or visit Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

About Takis®

Takis® is the most well-known brand of Barcel USA, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo, the world’s largest baking company with operations in 33 countries. Barcel USA is an exciting, young and fast-growing consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Coppell, Texas, with a strong presence in the largest markets nationwide. Takis are no ordinary snacks; they are the most intense snacks in the world. With different varieties: Takis® Rolled Tortilla Chips, Takis® Stix, Takis® Waves, Takis® Pop! and Takis® Hot Nuts. Takis snacks are for the strong, brave and daring. Visit us at www.barcel-usa.com%2FTakis.

