Option Care Health Acquires Infinity Infusion Nursing, LLC

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (“Option Care Health”) ( OPCH), the largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States, announced today that it has acquired Infinity Infusion Nursing, LLC (“Infinity”). Infinity is a leader in home infusion services that provide therapy management for patients with acute, chronic and rare disorders through a national network of highly-skilled, specialty nurses.

The acquisition builds upon the market-leading platforms for both Option Care Health and Infinity to expand access to clinical resources across the United States. Leveraging Option Care Health’s national infrastructure and Infinity’s nursing network of more than 1,300 nurses across 49 states, the acquisition establishes a more comprehensive clinical platform focused on delivering extraordinary care. Throughout its history, Infinity has excelled in recruiting, developing and retaining highly skilled infusion nurses and has been a key partner of Option Care Health for nursing services across the country.

“We established Infinity in 2017 on the fundamental principles of deep relationships with our nurses and pharmacy partners and fostered a culture of always placing the patient and patient care above all else. We see tremendous opportunity to further expand our clinical nursing platform and elevate patient care given the complementary clinical expertise, technology platform and patient-centered focus of Option Care Health,” commented Amy Wright, R.N., Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Infinity.

“Every day, exceptional infusion nurses deliver life-saving and life-sustaining therapy to tens of thousands of patients across the country, and the relationship between nurses and patients is truly unique and personal. Ensuring that we continue to invest in our clinical capabilities is vital to our ability to serve our patients. Infinity was built by infusion nurses for infusion nurses, which is evident in their mission, culture and the quality of care they deliver,” commented Dr. Seema Kumbhat M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Option Care Health.

“I am personally very excited to welcome the Infinity team to our existing clinical organization of more than 2,900 nurses, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, respiratory therapists and dieticians. The clinical capabilities of these two organizations combined with the strength of Option Care Health’s technology platform will be unsurpassed in the alternate site infusion industry and enables us to continue innovating and raising the standards of patient care,” commented John Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer of Option Care Health.

Option Care Health acquired Infinity on October 1, 2021, for $50 million in an all-cash transaction. Infinity will maintain its current operations and continue to serve a broad array of infusion providers as a separate enterprise within Option Care Health. It will continue to be led by founders Amy Wright, R.N., and Rebekah Kroner.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. With over 5,000 teammates, including approximately 2,900 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and teammates.

Investor Contacts
Mike Shapiro
Chief Financial Officer
T: (312) 940-2538
[email protected]		Bob East, Asher Dewhurst, Jordan Kohnstam
Westwicke
T: (413) 213-0500
[email protected]
