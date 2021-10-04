Parsons Names Peter Torrellas President of Connected Communities Business Unit

CENTREVILLE, Va., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (: PSN) has named Peter Torrellas president of the connected communities business unit, effective immediately. He will be based in Centreville, Va., serve as a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team, and report to Carey Smith, president and chief executive officer of Parsons.



“Peter is a recognized leader in delivering results at the intersection of technology and critical infrastructure,” said Smith. “His deep industry experience across the markets where the Parsons connected communities business unit operates, combined with his expertise in driving game-changing infrastructure innovation, is invaluable at a time when the United States is shifting to smarter infrastructure and enhances our ability to create the future.”

Torrellas brings more than two decades of experience leading digital transformation across infrastructure markets, including intelligent transportation systems, smart mobility, energy, aviation, and rail and transit. He most recently served as managing partner and vice president of the Digital Cities and Infrastructure Practice at Siemens Advanta, the digital transformation consultancy and professional services arm of Siemens AG.

Before joining Siemens Advanta, Peter was head of Smart Cities and Communities at Siemens Smart Infrastructure, which included smart buildings, water, and energy production, as well as resiliency, sustainability, IoT, and project finance. He also served as chief technology officer at Siemens Infrastructure and Cities, where he led emerging initiatives in the smart city movement across logistics, aviation, passenger and freight rail, ports, and urban mobility. He is a nationally recognized thought leader in the implementation of technologies across several asset classes and has been hosted by the United Nations, World Bank Group, United States Conference of Mayors, National Governors Association, National Academies of Sciences, International City/County Management Association, and other global forums on innovation.

“Parsons is in a unique position to lead the digital transformation of our nation’s critical infrastructure,” said Torrellas. “I am excited to join the Parsons team at this moment and to be a part of that journey.”

To learn more about the Parsons leadership team, please visit: https://www.parsons.com/about/leadership/

About Parsons

Parsons (: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bryce McDevitt

+ 1 703.851.4425

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 571.655.8264

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/265f7787-ebb0-4872-8126-5dd76a6747fc