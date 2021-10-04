Logo
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. ( CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A., is pleased to announce that it has been named to the Piper Sandler Bank & Thrift Sm-All Stars for the third consecutive year, being recognized in the Class of 2021.

The Sm-All Stars identifies the top performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the country, with a mission to uncover “the next crop of stellar mid-cap banks before they are discovered by the rest of the world.” Among the criteria needed to earn this distinction are market cap below $2.5B, a demonstrated ability to clear hurdles related to growth, profitability, credit quality, and capital strength, and the ability to out-perform in four key metrics.

Capital Bank is the fifth largest bank headquartered in Maryland, with bank branches in five locations in greater Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and Baltimore, Maryland area. With a focus on the small business sector, Capital Bank has seen significant growth since inception in 1999, with $2.2 billion in assets as of June 30th, 2021.

“We are honored to have earned this recognition for the third year in a row,” says Edward Barry, Chief Executive Officer at Capital Bank. “This is an achievement that I share with all of our employees. The recognition is testament to our collective commitment to execute against our business strategy as we marry together the personalized element of human interaction with technology, enabling Capital Bank to meet the changing needs of our customers.”

ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.
Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., is the fifth largest bank headquartered in Maryland at June 30, 2021. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $2.2 billion at June 30, 2021 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.

FINANCIAL CONTACT: Alan Jackson (240) 283-0402

MEDIA CONTACT: Ed Barry (240) 283-1912

WEB SITE: www.CapitalBankMD.com

