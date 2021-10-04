Logo
Dan Brennan Joins Cowen's Equity Research Team to Cover Life Science & Diagnostic Tools

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (

COWN, Financial) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that Dan Brennan has joined the Company’s equity research team to further expand the firm’s coverage of the life science & diagnostic tools sector. He will be based in New York, and will report to Robert Fagin, Cowen’s Head of Research.

“Cowen is committed to expanding its research efforts in the life science & diagnostic tools sector,” said Mr. Fagin. “We are thrilled to welcome Dan to Cowen and are confident that his wealth of experience and stellar reputation will be a valuable addition to this growing team.”

Cowen’s acclaimed research department consists of 58 senior analysts covering nearly 950 securities across multiple sectors, including health care, consumer, energy, sustainability and energy transition, technology media & telecom, capital goods & industrials, and Washington policy.

Prior to joining Cowen, Mr. Brennan was a Managing Director and senior analyst for life science & diagnostic tools at UBS Group, where he was also the health care team leader. Prior to UBS, he was a senior health care analyst at Columbus Circle Investors. Mr. Brennan also spent 12 years at Morgan Stanley, where he served as the health care sector equity sales specialist and later as life science & diagnostic tools analyst in the company’s research division. Mr. Brennan holds a B.A. in economics from Georgetown University and an M.B.A. from Harvard University. Mr. Brennan is a CFA® charterholder.

About Cowen Health Care Research

  • With 18 senior analysts, Cowen has one of the largest health care research footprints on Wall Street.
  • The team includes two analysts in Cowen’s Washington Research Group focused exclusively on health care policy. This effort complements, and is integrated with, the firm’s fundamental analysis.
  • Cowen’s health care analysts are consistently ranked among the best in third-party polls such as Institutional Investor magazine’s All-America Research Team and the Refinitiv StarMine Analyst Awards.
  • The team boasts a long tradition of collaboration and thought leadership. Marquee publications such as Cowen’s Biotech Quarterly, Therapeutics Categories, and the annual drug pricing survey have been widely read, and published consistently, for more than 25 years. Other major publications include Pharmaceutical Industry Pulse, Specialty Pharmaceutical Industry Pulse, and Life Science Tool Kit.
  • The research team also publishes numerous studies under Cowen’s flagship Ahead of the Curve® Series banner. Recent reports have included in-depth explorations of immune-oncology, gene therapy, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).
  • The Company hosts some of the longest-running and best-attended events in the sector, including Cowen’s Health Care Conference (now in its 42nd year); the Therapeutics Conference (now in its 24th year); the MedTools Conference (now in its 10th year); and the FutureHealth Conference (now in its 7th year). Cowen also hosts numerous targeted events, which this year include Cowen’s Gene Therapy Summit, Oncology Innovation Summit, and Psychedelics & Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit.

About Cowen Inc.
Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management division builds on Cowen’s core insights by developing differentiated, actively managed investment strategies that seek to meet the dynamic needs of our clients. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

© 2021, COWEN INC., ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC: MEMBER FINRA, AND SIPC

MEDIA CONTACT
Gagnier Communications
Dan Gagnier
[email protected]
646 569 5897

