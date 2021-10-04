Rain Therapeutics to Present on Milademetan at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWARK, Calif., October 1, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Therapeutics Inc., (NasdaqGS: RAIN), (“Rain”), a late-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics, today announced it will be presenting three posters highlighting its oral mouse double minute 2 (MDM2) inhibitor, milademetan, and the importance of MDM2 as a therapeutic target at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics being held October 7-10, 2021.



Additional presentation details can be found below:

Title: MDM2 gene amplification as a predictive biomarker for the MDM2 inhibitor milademetan

Presenter: Vijaya Tirunagaru, Ph.D., Sr. Vice President and Head of Research, Rain Therapeutics, Newark, CA

Presentation Number: P210

Date: October 7, 2021

Title: Milademetan is a potent, murine double minute 2 (MDM2) inhibitor, highly active in TP53 wild-type (p53WT) Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) cell lines

Presenter: Varsha Ananthapadmanabhan, Ph.D., Post-Doctoral Fellow, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School., Boston, MA

Presentation Number: P203

Date: October 7, 2021

Title: The MDM2 inhibitor milademetan induces synthetic lethality in GATA3 mutant, ER positive breast cancer

Presenter: Vijaya Tirunagaru, Ph.D., Sr. Vice President and Head of Research, Rain Therapeutics, Newark, CA

Presentation Number: P215

Date: October 7, 2021

Copies of each poster will be available by visiting the "Events & Presentations" section of the Rain website.

Investor Webinar

Rain will host an R&D day webinar on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 11:00 am ET featuring members of Rain’s management team and several key opinion leaders to discuss Rain’s research and development program, as well as select clinical and preclinical data in more detail.

Interested parties can register for the webinar here.

About Rain Therapeutics Inc.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, milademetan, is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2, which is oncogenic in numerous cancers. In addition to milademetan, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.

Media Contact

Jordyn Temperato

LifeSci Communications

+1.646.876.5196

[email protected]