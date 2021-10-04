Cue Biopharma Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 36th Anniversary Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. ( CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today three poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 36th Anniversary Annual Meeting (SITC 2021), to be held both in Washington, D.C. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and virtually November 10-14, 2021.



Presentation Details:

Title: A phase 1 trial of CUE-101, a novel HPV16 E7-pHLA-IL2-Fc fusion protein, alone and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with recurrent/metastatic HPV16+ head and neck cancer

Poster #: 438

Presenter: Dr. Sara I. Pai, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor of surgery, Division of Gastrointestinal and Oncologic Surgery; Director, Translational Research in Head and Neck Cancer Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston MA

Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021, Poster Hall (Hall E) 7 a.m.–8:30 p.m. EST

Title: CUE-102 selectively activates and expands WT1-specific T cells for the treatment of patients

with WT1+ malignancies

Poster #: 720

Presenter: Dr. Christie Zhang, Ph.D., senior scientist, discovery and translational immunology, Cue Biopharma

Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021, Poster Hall (Hall E) 7 a.m.–8:30 p.m. EST

Title: Targeting engineered interleukin-2 (IL-2) to antigen specific T cells via novel biologic platforms

Poster #: 793

Presenter: Raymond J. Moniz, associate director, discovery and translational immunology, Cue Biopharma

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021, Poster Hall (Hall E) 7 a.m.–8:30 p.m. EST

ePosters will be on display on the SITC 2021 virtual meeting platform from 7 a.m. EST on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 until the virtual meeting platform is closed on Jan. 9, 2022.

“We look forward to presenting additional preclinical and clinical data that continues to validate the therapeutic potential of our IL-2 based CUE-100 series Immuno-STAT™ platforms and biologics,” said Anish Suri, Ph.D., president and chief scientific officer of Cue Biopharma. “We believe the data demonstrated in these posters show great promise in selective and specific tumor targeting for the treatment of multiple cancers and other life-threatening diseases.”

About the CUE-100 Series

The CUE-100 series consists of Fc-fusion biologics that incorporate peptide-MHC (pMHC) molecules along with rationally engineered IL-2 molecules. This singular biologic is anticipated to selectively target, activate and expand a robust repertoire of tumor-specific T cells directly in the patient. The binding affinity of IL-2 for its receptor has been deliberately attenuated to achieve preferential selective activation of tumor-specific effector T cells while reducing potential for effects on regulatory T cells (Tregs) or broad systemic activation, potentially mitigating the dose-limiting toxicities associated with current IL-2-based therapies.

About SITC

The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is the world’s leading member-driven organization specifically dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the science and application of cancer immunotherapy.

SITC is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit medical professional society of influential research scientists, physician scientists, clinicians, patients, patient advocates, government representatives and industry leaders dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the science and application of cancer immunotherapy. Through educational programs that foster scientific exchange and collaboration, SITC aims to one day make the word “cure” a reality for cancer patients everywhere.

Currently, SITC has more than 4,650 members who represent over 35 medical specialties in 63 countries around the world.

Through emphasis on high-caliber scientific meetings; dedication to education and outreach activities; focus on initiatives of major importance in the field; and commitment to collaborations with like-minded domestic and international organizations, government and regulatory agencies, associations and patient advocacy groups, SITC brings together all aspects of the cancer immunology and immunotherapy community.



About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body to transform the treatment of cancer, infectious disease and autoimmune disease. The company’s proprietary Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform, is designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company is led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information, visit https://www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.

Forward-Looking Statements

