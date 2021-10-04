MINISO Expands its Footprint in India with Seven New Stores Opening in September

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

MINISO Expands its Footprint in India with Seven New Stores Opening in September

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 4, 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle product retailer MINISO (NYSE: MNSO) has opened seven new stores within September in India, taking the total number of stores to more than 150. The newly opened stores are located in Kolkata, Vellore, New Delhi, Pasighat, Gandhidham, and Sikar.

MINISO_India_New_Store.jpg

Despite the impact of the pandemic, MINISO has displayed its strength of coping with uncertainties and remains committed to providing local customers with a delightful shopping experience.

"We see a huge potential of the Indian market and remain committed to establishing ourselves as one of the top lifestyle brands in this dynamic country," said Li Lin, General Manager of MINISO India.

"Our expansion has been possible due to our swift action in response to the pandemic and our approach of combining offline and online retailing that has given our partners confidence in the MINISO brand in India. Despite the price of imported products in India increasing, we have managed to avoid price fluctuation by optimizing our online channels and expand our procurement and product lines. Following these changes, we look forward to continuing to surprise and delight our customers in our new stores."

Responding to the Pandemic: A New Model of Combining Offline and Online

Since 2020, MINISO has quickly adjusted its operation strategy to limit the impact of mandatory physical store closures. Utilizing its social media accounts to conduct weekly live broadcasts and communicate with its over 300,000 followers on social networks, MINISO has maintained strong connections with customers and communities via its eCommerce platform and online communities.

Through conversations with MINISO fans and in response to their changing needs, MINISO also updated its products categories and procurement plans. For example, it has expanded its furniture and home fitness range, such as yoga mats.

The company also increased its local sourcing activities to ensure stable supply chains and competitive pricing. It moved to reduce the number of products whose prices deemed to exceed MINISO's pricing guidelines for this special period.

MINISO's proactive actions on channels and products adjustment reflect its position as an international brand with a global supply chain. By acting swiftly, MINISO has survived the pandemic, minimized the impact and continued its expansion with more than 20 new stores opening in India since the beginning of 2020.

About MINISO Group

MINISO is a lifestyle product retailer, offering high-quality household goods, cosmetics, food, and toys at affordable prices. Since its first store opened in Guangzhou in 2013, MINISO has opened more than 4,587 stores in over 95 countries and regions. With a focus on sleek design and fun trends, its mission is to enable everyone to enjoy life's little surprises.

For more information, please visit
https://www.instagram.com/miniso.official/
www.miniso.com

favicon.png?sn=CN22921&sd=2021-10-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miniso-expands-its-footprint-in-india-with-seven-new-stores-opening-in-september-301387659.html

SOURCE Miniso Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN22921&Transmission_Id=202110040730PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN22921&DateId=20211004
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment