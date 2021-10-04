Logo
Construction Partners, Inc. Completes South Carolina Platform Company Acquisition

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Adds Three Hot-Mix Asphalt Plants

PR Newswire

DOTHAN, Ala., Oct. 4, 2021

DOTHAN, Ala., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) (the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across five southeastern states, today announced that it has acquired King Asphalt, Inc. ("King"), a full-service hot-mix asphalt and paving company headquartered in Liberty, South Carolina. With three hot-mix asphalt plants in the Greenville, South Carolina metro area, King provides asphalt contracting services for a variety of public, commercial and residential projects.

Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to welcome King Asphalt to the Construction Partners family of companies. Under the continuing leadership of Mike Crenshaw and his talented team, we believe King is well-positioned to participate in the dynamic economy and rapid growth occurring in the Upstate region of South Carolina. While we have worked in South Carolina for many years, we are excited to now have a platform company with three hot-mix asphalt plants, skilled crews and an experienced management team to lead future expansion in the state."

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states, with 56 hot-mix asphalt plants, 14 aggregate facilities and one liquid asphalt terminal. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The majority of the Company's public projects are maintenance-related. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "seek" "continue," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "targeting," "could," "might," "may," "will," "expect," "should," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "outlook," "believe," "plan" and similar expressions or their negative. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements relating to the benefits of a business acquisition and the expected results of the acquired business. These and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, its Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports the Company files with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable law.

Contact:

Rick Black
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
[email protected]
(713) 529-6600

favicon.png?sn=DA27251&sd=2021-10-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-partners-inc-completes-south-carolina-platform-company-acquisition-301391526.html

SOURCE Construction Partners, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA27251&Transmission_Id=202110040800PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA27251&DateId=20211004
