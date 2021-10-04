Logo
Global Box Office Roars To Life As IMAX Delivers Best October Weekend Ever With $30 Million Worldwide

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage," "No Time to Die" and China's "The Battle of Lake Changjin" Lift IMAX to Biggest Global Weekend at the Box Office Since 2019

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) soared to $30 million at the global box office this weekend, delivering its best October weekend ever at the box office and its biggest global weekend tally since December 2019. In the clearest sign yet that global moviegoing is back, the record-breaking results were driven by a diverse slate of blockbuster films drawing big audiences across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia.

IMAX_Bond_Image.jpg

Sony/Marvel's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" crushed expectations with a $9.6 million debut IMAX screens in North America and Russia — good for 9.5% of the film's overall weekend haul. The film's $8.6 million gross on 402 IMAX screens in North America marked the company's best Friday through Sunday domestic opening weekend of the pandemic era.

Sony/MGM's "No Time to Die" — the first major blockbuster delayed due to the pandemic — made a triumphant international debut, earning $6.8 million across 284 IMAX screens in 50 international markets. The first James Bond film shot with IMAX film cameras, "No Time to Die" scored the best IMAX opening weekend ever for the storied spy franchise in 24 countries worldwide, including Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Spain, South Africa, Ecuador, and more. The debut also earned pandemic era best opening weekends in 21 countries. The film arrives in North American IMAX theaters on October 6.

"This weekend was an unqualified success, proving what today's box office is capable of — not just with select regions or releases, but with a diverse offering of great content across every key region," said Megan Colligan, President of IMAX Entertainment. "The perception may be that these films are overperforming, but the reality is that many people are underestimating just how excited global consumers are to get back to the movies."

The Chinese box office continued its remarkable resurgence with an enormous opening weekend for the annual National Day Golden Week holiday. A trio of local language releases delivered $13 million in box office for the weekend, led by the historical war epic "The Battle of Lake Changjin," which debuted to $12.9 million.

The strong fall blockbuster slate continues as Warner Bros./Legendary's "Dune" debuts in the IMAX network in North America and China on October 22 and Disney/Marvel's "Eternals" arrives in IMAX theaters worldwide on November 5.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2021, there were 1,654 IMAX theater systems (1,569 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 73 institutional) operating in 85 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

For additional information please contact:

Investors:

IMAX Corporation, New York

Brett Harriss
212-821-0187

[email protected]

Media:

IMAX Corporation, New York

Mark Jafar
212-821-0102

[email protected]

imax_corporation_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY27403&sd=2021-10-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-box-office-roars-to-life-as-imax-delivers-best-october-weekend-ever-with-30-million-worldwide-301391669.html

SOURCE IMAX Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY27403&Transmission_Id=202110040800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY27403&DateId=20211004
