Agnico Eagle Provides Notice of Release of Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2021

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, after normal trading hours.

Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call Webcast

Agnico Eagle's senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM (E.D.T.) to discuss the Company's financial and operating results.

Via Webcast:
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.agnicoeagle.com.

Via Telephone:
For those preferring to listen by telephone, please dial 416-764-8659 or toll-free 1-888-664-6392. To ensure your participation, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

Replay archive:
Please dial 416-764-8677 or toll-free 1-888-390-0541, access code 57168607. The conference call replay will expire on November 28, 2021.

The webcast, along with presentation slides, will be archived for 180 days on the Company's website.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States and Colombia. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. The Company was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-provides-notice-of-release-of-third-quarter-2021-results-and-conference-call-301391706.html

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited





