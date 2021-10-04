Logo
Uranium Energy Corp to Present at the TD Virtual Uranium Roundtable

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Oct. 4, 2021

NYSE American Symbol – UEC

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) ("UEC" or the "Company") invites investors and shareholders to attend the Company's presentation at the TD Securities Virtual Uranium Roundtable on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 3:10 PM ET.

Interested investors can register to attend UEC's live webcast on October 7th via the TD Virtual Uranium Roundtable registration link: https://bit.ly/3zEAR2F

The presentation recording will be made available on the company's website for 90 days after the conference.

About Uranium Energy Corp

Uranium Energy Corp is a U.S.-based uranium mining and exploration company. As a leading pure-play American uranium company, UEC is advancing the next generation of low-cost and environmentally friendly In-Situ Recovery (ISR) mining uranium projects. In South Texas, the Company's hub-and-spoke operations are anchored by our fully-licensed Hobson Processing Facility which is central to our Palangana, Burke Hollow, Goliad and other ISR pipeline projects. In Wyoming, UEC controls the Reno Creek project, which is the largest permitted, pre-construction ISR uranium project in the U.S. Additionally, the Company's diversified holdings provide exposure to a unique portfolio of uranium related assets, including: 1) major equity stake in the only royalty company in the sector, Uranium Royalty Corp; 2) physical uranium warehoused in the U.S.; and 3) a pipeline of resource-stage uranium projects in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Paraguay. In Paraguay, the Company owns one of the largest and highest-grade ferro-titanium deposits in the world. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with a recognized profile for excellence in their industry, a profile based on many decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

Stock Exchange Information:
NYSE American: UEC
WKN: AØJDRR
ISN: US916896103

favicon.png?sn=VA27266&sd=2021-10-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uranium-energy-corp-to-present-at-the-td-virtual-uranium-roundtable-301391463.html

SOURCE Uranium Energy Corp

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA27266&Transmission_Id=202110040800PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA27266&DateId=20211004
