"Fall" In Love With Natural Grocers® Brand Products With Its Autumn Scavenger Hunt All October Long

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 4, 2021

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding a little more fun to fall, Natural Grocers is introducing its first Autumn Scavenger Hunt, exclusively for {N}power members. Customers who are signed up for the company's free loyalty program are invited to play the Autumn Scavenger Hunt, an engaging game to help discover new Natural Grocers Brand products and to win an additional reward.

Natural_Grocers_October_Scavenger_Hunt.jpg

Throughout the month of October, when {N]power members purchase Natural Grocers Brand products from each of these five categories they will earn a new reward: Grocery, Refrigerated & Frozen, Bulk, Supplements and Cleaning. {N}power customers will receive a $2 reward for purchasing from three categories or a $5 reward for purchasing from all fivei. Rewards must be redeemed between November 4 – 17, 2021.

The Natural Grocers Brand line currently has more than 750 premium quality products at Always AffordableSM prices, and has expanded to include exciting new items such as a variety of frozen spiral organic vegetables and sides, jarred organic Greek olives, organic balsamic vinegar of Modena, castille soap, laundry detergent, baking mixes, and more than 140 items in the vitamin & supplements department.

"Over the past few years, we have greatly expanded our in-house label with a variety of delicious and healthy products and we enjoy coming up with creative and interactive ways for our customers to discover their new favorite items," explained Raquel Isely, Natural Grocers Vice President of Marketing. "We had a lot of engagement during our first spring scavenger hunt earlier this year, and new to our fall program we've made it even easier to earn rewards. We look forward to seeing which new products people want to try during the Autumn Scavenger Hunt."

For more details and the full list of qualifying Natural Grocers Brand products, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/scavenger-hunt

To join in the Autumn Scavenger Hunt fun and for additional savings, customers can sign up for {N}power®,Natural Grocers' free loyalty program to receive exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting 'organic' to 72345ii.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 161 stores in 20 states.

i {N}power members will automatically qualify for $2 or $5 incentive by purchasing at least one Natural Grocers' Brand product from each of three or five designated categories (bulk, refrigerated/frozen, cleaning, pantry and supplements) – see full list of qualifying products at www.naturalgrocers.com/scavenger-hunt between October 1, 2021 and October 31, 2021. Limit one incentive per {N}power user. Incentive to be automatically loaded to qualifying {N}power accounts and must be used between November 4-17, 2021. Void where prohibited by law. {N}power offers available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.
ii Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for our Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}Power terms of use.

Natural_Grocers_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA27034&sd=2021-10-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fall-in-love-with-natural-grocers-brand-products-with-its-autumn-scavenger-hunt-all-october-long-301391428.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA27034&Transmission_Id=202110040707PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA27034&DateId=20211004
