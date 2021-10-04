Logo
Pollard Banknote Applauds Texas Lottery's Record-Breaking FY 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 4, 2021


WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") congratulates the Texas Lottery on achieving a record-breaking $8.107 billion in overall sales in FY 2021, marking the Texas Lottery's 11th consecutive record-breaking year. This outstanding success was primarily driven by scratch ticket sales, that reached a remarkable $6.6 billion—an increase of more than $1 billion over FY 2020.

Pollard_Banknote_Limited_Pollard_Banknote_Applauds_Texas_Lottery.jpg

The Texas Lottery has launched many unique products and exciting promotions over the years that have proven very successful in engaging Texas players. Pollard Banknote has a long-standing relationship with the Texas Lottery and is committed to supporting its growth by providing outstanding games and strategies that excite players and drive sales. In FY 2021, many of the Texas Lottery's top-selling tickets were provided by Pollard Banknote, several of which included innovative print features. For example, the $50 scratch ticket game $200 Million Ca$h, featuring vibrant Spectrum Scratch FX®, which mimics the look of colored or multi-colored holographic foil, was the Texas Lottery's highest selling game of the year!

In addition, the Texas Lottery's X The Cash family of games, launched in January 2021, featured the unique combination of Scratch FX® and Neon ink for a truly eye-catching look. This family was further supported by an exciting promotional campaign which gave players the opportunity to enter non-winning tickets into the Hawaii Dream Getaway promotional second-chance drawings for their chance to win a VIP vacation experience. The results were outstanding! Both the $20 200X The Cash and $10 100X The Cash tickets landed among the Lottery's bestselling games of the year.

"As the Texas Lottery celebrates its upcoming 30th Anniversary in May 2022, we are thrilled to announce another record-breaking year, which most importantly means record-breaking revenue contributions to support education and veterans in the state of Texas," said Gary Grief, Executive Director of the Texas Lottery. "We work in close collaboration with Pollard Banknote to continually offer high-quality, engaging scratch ticket games that excite and attract new and existing players. We look forward to continued success for years to come."

"Pollard Banknote congratulates the Texas Lottery on achieving record-breaking sales yet again this year," remarked Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "This significant accomplishment is well-deserved and reflects the Lottery's hard work, dedication, and commitment to creating unique player experiences for Texans. As a partner to the Texas Lottery for over two decades, Pollard Banknote is extremely proud of the Lottery's success and we look forward to helping it achieve continued sales growth in support of the good causes it supports."

About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $33 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $71 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $27.7 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans' Assistance. Since the first veterans'-themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $166 million for programs supporting Texas veterans. The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube or at texaslottery.com. PLAY RESPONSIBLY

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=CA26902&sd=2021-10-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pollard-banknote-applauds-texas-lotterys-record-breaking-fy-2021-301391589.html

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited

