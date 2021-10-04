RCI to Present Live & In Person at LD Micro Investor Conference on Oct. 12-13, 2021

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced that CEO Eric Langan and CFO Bradley Chhay will present and hold one-on-one meetings with investors live and in person at the LD Micro Main Event conference, October 12-13, 2021, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, in Los Angeles. Joining them will be Ryan Parker, RCI's Director of Financial Planning and Analysis.

RCI's presentation will take place Wednesday, October 13, at 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT. A PDF will be available on the company's website at http://rcihh.com/investor/default.aspx. Investors interested in scheduling an in-person 1x1 meeting with management or attending RCI's presentation at the conference should visit: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_76871/conference_home.html.

The LD Micro Main Event describes itself as "the preeminent convention for the most powerful people in the small-cap world."

Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro, commented, "Since 2008, we have had nearly 2,000 companies present to LD Micro's large community of analysts and investors at the Main Event. RCI may truly be the most famous out of the group. The transformation at the company over the years has been remarkable. We are looking forward to having them present to our investor community."

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK)

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar. Please visit http://www.rcihospitality.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in this press release, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or [email protected] and [email protected]

