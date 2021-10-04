HALLS Partners with Sportscaster Joe Buck to Introduce New HALLS minis Sugar Free Cough Drops

PR Newswire

TRENTON, N.J., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HALLS, the trusted cough and throat drop brand, is introducing its most convenient innovation yet, HALLS minis Sugar Free Cough Drops, in collaboration with legendary sportscaster Joe Buck. As a longtime fan of HALLS, Joe Buck will be starring in a multi-faceted creative campaign across social, paid and earned media, as well as a branded video showcasing a behind-the-scenes look at how he prepares for broadcasting games. HALLS minis are also bringing Joe Buck to Cameo, the leading marketplace connecting fans and brands directly with tens of thousands of pop culture personalities, for the first time ever as part of a consumer sweepstakes to promote the launch.

Available in three refreshing flavors, Cherry, Honey Lemon and Mentho-lyptus™, HALLS minis are packaged in a flip-top, pocket-sized container that makes it easier to bring sore throat and cough relief with you anytime, anywhere. The lozenges are miniature, unwrapped versions of the standard sized HALLS lozenges, affording discreet consumption.

"The HALLS brand is excited to offer a convenient option to people juggling busy schedules with the new HALLS minis Sugar Free Cough Drops," said Danielle Freid, HALLS Senior Brand Manager. "There's no better partner to help celebrate this launch than Joe Buck, a longtime brand fan who relies on HALLS minis for on-the-go sore throat and cough relief when he's on the move, especially as we approach the cold season."

The Cameo sweepstakes will award 25 lucky winners with a custom video message from Joe Buck, for either themselves or a friend, encouraging them to keep moving. As an added opportunity for fans, anyone who enters the sweepstakes will be automatically entered for a chance to win the grand prize of meeting Joe Buck in the broadcast booth this fall. The sweepstakes will run from October 4, 2021 – October 11, 2021. For additional information and to enter, please visit www.HallsMinisCameo.com.*

"I have trusted HALLS to provide sore throat relief when I need it most for many years and the new HALLS minis allow me to bring that relief with me on-the-go," said Joe Buck. "My job as a sportscaster keeps me constantly moving and a sore throat or cough really slows me down when I'm traveling from stadium to stadium. HALLS minis are convenient and easy for me to bring with me, wherever I am."

HALLS minis Sugar Free Cough Drops may be small in size, but they're just as effective as standard sized HALLS cough drops. Each cough drop contains no less than 2.5 mg of menthol and temporarily relieves coughs due to a cold, as well as sore throats and occasional minor throat irritations. HALLS minis are now available in three flavor varieties at retailers nationwide for a SRP of $2.89.

*No Purchase Necessary to enter. Open to residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. 18 yrs+. Ends 10/11/21. Void where prohibited. For full details, see Official Rules at www.hallsminiscameo.com.

About Mondelez International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About HALLS®

HALLS is America's #1 selling cough drop brand that provides cough and sore throat relief when you need it most so that you can get back to doing the things you love. HALLS offers a wide variety of products, including HALLS Cough Drops, HALLS Breezers Throat Drops, and HALLS Defense Dietary Supplement Drops, all available in both regular and sugar-free forms! For more information, visit www.gethalls.com, and follow HALLS on social media (@halls on Twitter/Facebook, and @get_halls on Instagram).

About Cameo

Cameo is the leading marketplace connecting fans and brands directly with tens of thousands of pop culture personalities in the form of personalized video messages, engaging fan experiences, marketing campaigns, and events partnerships. Founded in March 2017 by Steven Galanis, Devon Townsend, and Martin Blencowe, Cameo's mission is to create the most personalized and authentic fan connections on earth. In just over four years, Cameo has fulfilled more than 2.5 million magical moments ranging from birthday and good luck messages to prom invitations, marriage proposals and direct fan interactions. In 2020 alone, the company fulfilled more Cameos than throughout its 4-year history, with Cameos delivered on every continent in the world.

Media Contact

Lauren Beene

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halls-partners-with-sportscaster-joe-buck-to-introduce-new-halls-minis-sugar-free-cough-drops-301391577.html

SOURCE HALLS