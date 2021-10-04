City of Temecula Adds GreenPower's EV Star to Its Fleet for Senior and Special Program Mobility

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

City of Temecula Adds GreenPower's EV Star to Its Fleet for Senior and Special Program Mobility

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEMECULA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021

City Leverages VW Mitigation Funding for Purchase of Zero Emissions Shuttle

TEMECULA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, together with the City of Temecula, announces the delivery of an ADA-accessible EV Star for use by the City of Temecula's Mary Phillips Senior Center.

GP_MOTOR.jpg

Michael Perez, Director of Contracts and Grants at GreenPower, commented, "The City of Temecula has been eying our purpose-built EV Star for over a year now. We are thrilled to not only deliver this unit to the City, but also highlight our ability to continue successfully leveraging available programs like the VW Mitigation Trust." Perez continued, "Additionally, I would like to thank the Temecula City Council including Council Member and TCSD President Zak Schwank, whose forward-thinking direction led to securing a grant that replaces the City's older gasoline bus with a zero emissions bus. We also thank the City Manager's Office including staff member Stacey Brown whose commitment to this project in a challenging pandemic environment was critical to its completion."

Temecula Council Member Zak Schwank stated, "A safe, reliable, emissions-free ride for our community is what we are after, and the EV Star provides just that. By leveraging VW mitigation funding in the amount of $160,000, we'll see an immediate positive impact on operational costs and emissions reduction, so it's a win for the entire community. We are glad to have a GreenPower EV Star join the City's fleet."

GreenPower has leveraged its flagship EV Star Platform with six distinct models serving the cargo, delivery and micro transit markets. The EV Star is the only bus in its class that comes with a standard J1772 level 2 and CCS DC fast combo charge system, allowing for optimal flexibility in route planning for any duty cycle.

Contacts
Brendan Riley
President, GreenPower
(510) 910-3377

Ryne Shetterly
Vice President of Sales and Marketing, GreenPower
(909) 954-7530

Mike Cole
Investor Relations, GreenPower
(949) 444-1341

Megan Kathman
Skyya PR for GreenPower
(651) 785-3212

Zak Schwank, Council Member
City of Temecula
951-506-5100

Betsy Lowrey, Assistant to the City Manager
City of Temecula
951-693-3959

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.
GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go towww.greenpowermotor.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict or are beyond GreenPower's control. A number of important factors, including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com), could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2021 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

GreenPower_Motor_and_Temecula_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA26975&sd=2021-10-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/city-of-temecula-adds-greenpowers-ev-star-to-its-fleet-for-senior-and-special-program-mobility-301391257.html

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA26975&Transmission_Id=202110040830PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA26975&DateId=20211004
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment