Karma Beverages Launches CBD Water - Next Evolution of Premium Infused Waters Portfolio

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Karma Beverages Launches CBD Water - Next Evolution of Premium Infused Waters Portfolio

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Leveraging Canopy Growth's Best-in-Class CBD, New Offering Delivers Holistic Health Support Utilizing Karma's Patented Push Cap Technology

PR Newswire

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2021

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Karma Water announced the launch of Karma CBD Water. This is the first CBD beverage to launch under the Karma wellness and probiotic waters beverage portfolio and has been developed in partnership with Canopy Growth Corporation, a world-leading diversified cannabis and hemp company. Karma CBD Water is crafted with Canopy Growth's Broad Spectrum CBD distillate made from US Hemp Biomass and powered by Karma's patented Push Cap technology, which protects the active cannabinoid constituents until seconds before consumption to ensure optimal potency. The addition of Karma CBD Water combines the wellness benefits of CBD with Karma's leading Push Cap technology to create a first-of-its-kind product for consumers.

Karma Beverages Launches CBD Water - Next Evolution of Premium Infused Waters Portfolio

"Karma Water is a leader in wellness beverages and we see CBD as the next evolution of our premium infused waters portfolio," said CJ Rapp, Karma CEO. "We are thrilled to partner with Canopy Growth to deliver optimum wellness using best-in-class CBD paired with our industry-leading Push Cap technology to bring consumers an innovative new product offering in the CBD-infused beverage space."

"Beverages are continuing to fuel the growth in the CBD category as consumers seek out familiar, fast-acting product formats that fit seamlessly into their busy lives," said David Klein, CEO of Canopy Growth. "Through our strategic partnership with Constellation Brands and Karma, we are thrilled to provide our best-in-class CBD distillate and help add a groundbreaking new CBD wellness beverage to Karma's industry-leading product lineup."

Known for its patented Push Cap technology, which is designed to protect active ingredients and ensure maximum potency and optimal nutrition, Karma CBD Water is infused with 25mg of antioxidant-rich CBD distillate, plus 4 nourishing adaptogens and 7 essential vitamins to deliver a full entourage effect to support holistic health. Canopy Growth utilizes industry leading technology to distill the purest available CBD from hemp, ensuring a consistent consumer experience with the push of the cap.

Both Karma and Canopy Growth are strategic partners of Constellation Brands (CBI), and the market entrance of Karma CBD Water highlights the power of collaboration between emerging businesses with distinct consumer value propositions within the ecosystem in which the three brands operate. Karma's CBD Water lineup will be distributed through Constellation's beer distribution network, which has helped the company become one of the fastest growing and the third largest beer company by volume in the U.S. The collaboration between Karma and Canopy Growth to offer consumers a truly differentiated, high quality CBD Water beverage, combined with the support of an established and highly successful distribution network will benefit retailers and consumers across the U.S. market in this emerging growth segment.

The company's mantra is centered around offering a beverage that delivers on the promise of wellness. Karma's President Jeff Platt explains. "Every bottle of Karma contains unprecedented levels of active ingredients, which are then made more effective by the patented Push Cap technology. In contrast, all too often the active ingredients in premixed drinks deteriorate and underdeliver on their promise. "

Karma CBD Water will be available in five natural flavors: Cranberry Lime, Blueberry Yuzu, Blood Orange Papaya, Lavender Orange and Watermelon Dragonfruit.

Karma Water is naturally sweetened, vegan, non-GMO and free of preservatives, gluten and lactose, and are available in retail stores nationwide and online at www.drinkkarma.com.

About Karma Water:
Karma Culture LLC, based in Pittsford, N.Y., is a manufacturer of Karma® Water, a naturally enhanced, flavored water that uses patented Karma Push Cap Technology to store key active ingredients at optimal potency until seconds before consumption. Founded in 2011, the company's Karma® Water provides unprecedented levels of vitamins, probiotics and antioxidants and is #1 for immune support. The brand includes three distinct product lines-Karma Wellness Water, Karma Probiotic Water and Karma CBD Water- each meticulously formulated to deliver distinct wellness benefits. Karma® Water is distributed nationally in Walmart, Target, Wegmans & Amazon. For more information on Karma Water, visit www.drinkkarma.com.

About Canopy Growth Corporation
Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NASDAQ:CGC ) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany. Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada, the United States, and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional hemp-derived CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

Contact:
Chloe Lauter
(206) 419-1518
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY27011&sd=2021-10-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/karma-beverages-launches-cbd-water---next-evolution-of-premium-infused-waters-portfolio-301391709.html

SOURCE Karma Culture, LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY27011&Transmission_Id=202110040830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY27011&DateId=20211004
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment