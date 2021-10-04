Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Briat Insurance Ltd.

PR Newswire

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Grand Cayman-based Briat Insurance Ltd. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 2012, Briat Insurance Ltd. is a retail insurance broker offering commercial, professional, homeowners and health insurance coverages to businesses and individuals with a footprint in the Cayman Islands. Clive Dawson, Jonathon Coleman and their associates will remain in their current location under the direction of Matthew Pragnell, CEO of Gallagher Caribbean Group.

"Briat is a highly regarded business with particular strengths in professional lines, larger commercial accounts and high-net-worth homes, and has been a Gallagher Global Network partner for nearly a decade," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Clive, Jon and their associates to our growing global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG, Financial), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 57 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

