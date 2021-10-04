Logo
Mammoth Scientific Selects SS&C for Inaugural VC Fund

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Innovative venture capital firm will leverage SS&C's fund administration services and Intralinks' InvestorVision for $100M fund

PR Newswire

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 4, 2021

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Mammoth Scientific, a health science and technology venture capital firm, has selected SS&C as administrator and technology partner for its inaugural $100 million fund. The fund will provide venture capital to health science and technology companies maturing beyond seed rounds.

SSC_Logo.jpg

The venture capital firm is building a proprietary platform to enable registered investment advisors to access venture capital investments for their retail clients. As a result, they needed a partner to provide proven independent fund administration for their new funds plus technology to support their retail client strategy. After evaluating multiple vendors, Mammoth Scientific chose SS&C's private markets solution, including end-to-end fund administration with InvestorVision, SS&C's investor reporting portal technology.

"We selected SS&C as a technology partner for the launch of our inaugural fund because of its extensive experience in private markets and its ability to deliver innovative solutions to power our vision," said Jud Mackrill, Chief Experience Officer, Mammoth Scientific. "We wanted to democratize the early-stage alternative investment access and needed a bespoke solution to support the backbone of our operations. SS&C has the know-how and the breadth of technology to support us."

"We are pleased to partner with Mammoth Scientific in the launch of their innovative inaugural VC fund," said Bhagesh Malde, General Manager of SS&C GlobeOp Private Markets. "Mammoth is paving the way for accredited retail investors to access new alternative investment opportunities with their innovative platform. In addition, SS&C's private markets offering enables start-ups, such as Mammoth, to go to market and enable integrated operations quickly."

About Mammoth Scientific

Mammoth Scientific is a venture capital company that specializes in health science and technology funds. Co-founders Dr. Jay Yadav, Tommy Martin, Kim Mackrill, Dr. Matthew McGirt and Jud Mackrill provide venture capital for health science and technology companies maturing beyond seed rounds. The Mammoth team includes seasoned physician entrepreneurs and highly successful operational managers, representing a twenty-year track record of creating and investing in multiple successful start-ups with large exits to major global companies (e.g., Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson) or to the public markets. To learn more about Mammoth Scientific and its $100 million Mammoth Health and Tech Fund, please visit Mammoth.vc.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE: SS&C

favicon.png?sn=NY26681&sd=2021-10-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mammoth-scientific-selects-ssc-for-inaugural-vc-fund-301391593.html

SOURCE SS&C

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY26681&Transmission_Id=202110040900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY26681&DateId=20211004
