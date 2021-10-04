Logo
Jack in the Box Relaunches Monster Tacos

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Jack superfans bring back favorite menu item at brand's frightening Trick or Feast Halloween experience -

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 4, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack in the Box announced today the return of the brand's famous Monster Tacos. After a long hiatus, the fan favorite can now be purchased while supplies last at locations systemwide through Halloween. Jack in the Box's Monster Tacos are a larger size of its classic crunchy tacos and feature two slices of American cheese, shredded lettuce and taco sauce.

Jack_in_the_Box_Logo.jpg

Many of Jack in the Box's guests have been howling for the return of the Monster Tacos for some time. With the assistance of select superfans and mega influencers, Jack in the Box is bringing back its famous Monster Tacos on none other than National Taco Day (October 4). To celebrate the relaunch, Jack in the Box created the one and only Trick or Feast Halloween event at Columbia Mills – a haunted textile factory in Los Angeles that has served as the set for horror films like "Saw." Capitalizing on the venue and its connection to "Saw," Jack in the Box asked its fans to "play a game" and participants had to decipher clues and navigated unexpected frightening moments that ultimately gave away the big secret…the Monster Tacos are back!

"As a burger brand known best for its tacos, we wanted to give our fans what they've been asking us for. Because they were such a huge part of why we brought this product back, we knew we had to give them an opportunity to play a major role in the return and to truly be part of the experience. Plus, since Halloween is Jack Box's favorite holiday, we knew we had to do it the right way and scare them just a little," said Jack in the Box CMO Ryan Ostrom. "Jack in the Box is known for its late night category ownership and with Halloween right around the corner, we wanted to bring the Monster Tacos back in a spooky way that felt authentic to the brand. We're excited to say the Monster Tacos are back for a limited time and we look forward to seeing our guests enjoying them at our restaurants."

Jack in the Box's Monster Tacos are two for $3.00 with a purchase. They can be bought in-store, via delivery or through the Jack in the Box mobile app. Guests that download the app will automatically enroll in the brand's new loyalty program, The Jack Pack, and will receive 25 percent off their next in-app purchase.

Please visit jackinthebox.com to learn more about new menu items and the brand's loyalty program. See the Jack Pack Terms of Use for complete terms and conditions of the program.

About Jack in the Box Inc.
Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states. Known as the pioneer of all-day breakfast, and the late night category, Jack in the Box prides itself on being the curly fry in a world of regular fries. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit http://www.jackintheboxfranchising.com

Contact:
Matt Ritter
Fish Consulting
954-893-9150
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY27043&sd=2021-10-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jack-in-the-box-relaunches-monster-tacos-301391629.html

SOURCE Jack in the Box

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY27043&Transmission_Id=202110040900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY27043&DateId=20211004
