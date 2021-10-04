Stillwater Investment Management, LLC Buys Medtronic PLC, Otter Tail Corp, Lowe's Inc, Sells Dow Inc

- New Purchases: MDT, OTTR, LOW,
- Added Positions: IVV, IWM, XLE, XLK, IWR, XLF, XLV, XLI, RIO, XLB, XLC, XLU, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, AMZN, MMM, KO, FB, COST, V, GOOG, CSCO, CMCSA, DE, DEO, AMGN, GOOGL, DIS, SBUX, MSFT, NKE, MPC, GS, INTC, XOM, C, BAX, ORCL, MRK, COP, PSX, SCHX,
- Sold Out: DOW,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 226,622 shares, 25.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 133,978 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 362,072 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 146,050 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 309,967 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
Stillwater Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $122.75 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $129.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,764 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Otter Tail Corp (OTTR)
Stillwater Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Otter Tail Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.98 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $52.96. The stock is now traded at around $56.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,305 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Stillwater Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $203.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 986 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)
Stillwater Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $55.53 and $65.38, with an estimated average price of $61.26.
