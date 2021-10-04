Rye Brook Capital LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares MSCI Germany ETF

New Purchases: VGK, IWM, BLOK, CIBR, PFIX, SHAK, ETHE,

VGK, IWM, BLOK, CIBR, PFIX, SHAK, ETHE, Added Positions: XLE, SMH, XLI, XLF, XLB, IBB, TBT, EWJ,

XLE, SMH, XLI, XLF, XLB, IBB, TBT, EWJ, Sold Out: VEU, XLC, EWG, XLK, KWEB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, VANECK ETF TR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares MSCI Germany ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rye Brook Capital LLC. As of 2021Q3, Rye Brook Capital LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rye Brook Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rye+brook+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 408,400 shares, 18.85% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 50,300 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) - 67,540 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63% CorePoint Lodging Inc (CPLG) - 663,500 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 169,800 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 654.67%

Rye Brook Capital LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16. The stock is now traded at around $66.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.85%. The holding were 408,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rye Brook Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $222.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rye Brook Capital LLC initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.4 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $46.87. The stock is now traded at around $46.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 62,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rye Brook Capital LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $49.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 36,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rye Brook Capital LLC initiated holding in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $39.94. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 25,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rye Brook Capital LLC initiated holding in Shake Shack Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $106.56, with an estimated average price of $91.12. The stock is now traded at around $81.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 654.67%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $53.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 169,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in VANECK ETF TR by 101.59%. The purchase prices were between $246.8 and $275.86, with an estimated average price of $263.43. The stock is now traded at around $256.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 25,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 104.76%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $102.44. The stock is now traded at around $99.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 64,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 108.20%. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $38.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 127,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 50.38%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83. The stock is now traded at around $80.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $60.96 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $62.6.

Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $79.49 and $85.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66.

Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $32.92 and $35.34, with an estimated average price of $34.55.

Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06.

Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $68.27, with an estimated average price of $52.47.