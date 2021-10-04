Logo
Rye Brook Capital LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Rye Brook Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, VANECK ETF TR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares MSCI Germany ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rye Brook Capital LLC. As of 2021Q3, Rye Brook Capital LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rye Brook Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rye+brook+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rye Brook Capital LLC
  1. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 408,400 shares, 18.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 50,300 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
  3. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) - 67,540 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63%
  4. CorePoint Lodging Inc (CPLG) - 663,500 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  5. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 169,800 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 654.67%
New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Rye Brook Capital LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16. The stock is now traded at around $66.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.85%. The holding were 408,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Rye Brook Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $222.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Rye Brook Capital LLC initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.4 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $46.87. The stock is now traded at around $46.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 62,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Rye Brook Capital LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $49.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 36,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX)

Rye Brook Capital LLC initiated holding in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $39.94. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 25,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

Rye Brook Capital LLC initiated holding in Shake Shack Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $106.56, with an estimated average price of $91.12. The stock is now traded at around $81.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 654.67%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $53.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 169,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: VANECK ETF TR (SMH)

Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in VANECK ETF TR by 101.59%. The purchase prices were between $246.8 and $275.86, with an estimated average price of $263.43. The stock is now traded at around $256.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 25,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 104.76%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $102.44. The stock is now traded at around $99.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 64,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 108.20%. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $38.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 127,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 50.38%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83. The stock is now traded at around $80.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $60.96 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $62.6.

Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $79.49 and $85.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)

Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $32.92 and $35.34, with an estimated average price of $34.55.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06.

Sold Out: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $68.27, with an estimated average price of $52.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rye Brook Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Rye Brook Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rye Brook Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rye Brook Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rye Brook Capital LLC keeps buying
