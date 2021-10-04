Logo
Sprinklr Introduces the Next Generation of Unified Modern Care for Faster Service, Engagement at Scale, and Increased Revenue

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced the next generation of Sprinklr Modern Care, adding powerful AI and automation to help companies unify case management and agent engagement in a single contact center software solution. New features in Sprinklr Modern Care include: Conversational+AI+and+Bots, Contact Center Automation & Intelligence, Live+Chat+Video+Calling and an enhanced Self-Service+Community.

Sprinklr is announcing this news in celebration of CX+Day on October 5th, which highlights the importance of customer experience professionals around the world.

Messaging Businesses Across Channels is the New Normal
Today, organizations are managing an influx in customer service questions across traditional and modern channels. At the same time, 75%25 of people expect a business to respond to them in 5 minutes or less on any channel, in a unified brand voice. The rise of inquiries across channels combined with increased customer expectations creates a massive challenge for organizations.

New Features in Sprinklr Modern Care
Sprinklr+Modern+Care is a customer service solution that solves omnichannel challenges for organizations in every industry. Modern Care makes unified, frictionless service a reality across 35+ channels, including live chat, social, messaging, email, SMS, voice, and video — so customers can always connect on their terms, and organizations can always respond as one company.

Sprinklr is helping companies create a unified, digital contact center with the following new features:

Conversational+AI+and+Bots: Reduce service costs by 98+% and immediately reduce case volume with Conversational AI that analyzes customer messages in real time to understand intent, context, and sentiment — then uses AI chatbots to provide automated, human-sounding responses that reflect the conversation. With no coding required, companies can easily customize and deploy bots in most languages across channels.

With Conversational AI, The World Health Organization is powering its Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp chatbot – the+WHO+Health+Alert– which automatically answers commonly asked questions related to COVID-19. As a result, WHO is able to communicate with millions of users in Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese at the same time -- which wouldn’t be possible with human customer service. This has helped WHO go directly to the public to ensure they are informed and reduce their need to rely on traditional media channels for communication.

Contact Center Automation & Intelligence: Resolve cases quickly with Contact Center Automation by turning routine customer queries into guided step-by-step instructions that agents can follow based on real-time analysis of conversation and intent. With Contact Center Intelligence, companies get immediate insights on agent quality scores, products, processes, and performance.

Live+Chat+Video+Calling: Respond to customers 82% faster with AI-powered live chat. Companies can collect valuable data to inform better agent-led resolutions, predict customer issues, and proactively reach out with personalized 1:1 support. Customers can see products in a store, show any product issues, talk through purchase questions, and more.

Self-Service+Community: Improve customer loyalty and boost profit margins with an online community portal. Customers can help themselves to the information they need while supporting other customers in the process.

Comments on the News:

“We chose Sprinklr because we know they’re as obsessed with customer experience as we are, and that they've built modern technology -- with everything from AI-powered chatbots to IVR deflection, all on one unified platform -- that can become the foundation of everything we do when it comes to caring for our customers,” said SimpliSafe%26rsquo%3Bs Chief Customer Experience Officer, Doug Woodard.

“Companies in every industry around the world are struggling with costly outdated customer care technology that leaves agents ineffective and customers disappointed. With customer expectations increasing, it’s time for companies to embrace a unified, digital care strategy,” said Pavitar Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Sprinklr. “With our latest Sprinklr Modern Care innovations, we’re further accelerating time to value for companies who want to unify their customer care into the digital age.”

About Sprinklr
Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211004005043r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005043/en/

